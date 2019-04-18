Even at its usual $130, Garmin’s Forerunner 35 GPS watch is one of the best values in the running world. If you sprint over to Amazon though, you can strap it on for just $100, an all-time low.
Here’s what our outdoor expert Heather Balogh Rochfort had to say about it on The Inventory:
...the Forerunner 35 clocks in at just over $100, which is quite reasonable in the world of wearable tech. But, affordability doesn’t mean low quality in this case. In addition to the standard running features, it tracks your step count all day, as well as your heart rate via the wrist. It’s stylish enough for daily wear (although I think the Apple Watch looks nicer), includes vibration alerts for notifications, and the easy-to-view screen works well in light and dark conditions, which is ideal since the watch doubles as an activity tracker. But, impatient types be warned: the Forerunner 35 sometimes struggles to lock onto GPS signals, in my experience.