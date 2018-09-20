ThermoWorks ThermoPop | $20 | ThermoWorks | Must buy two or more

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the less expensive and ever-so-slightly slower little brother of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and the company is offering a very rare deal on it today when you buy two or more. Just add at least two to your cart, and you’ll get them for $20 each, down from its usual $34. These make tremendous gifts, so stock up now, and stuff them in some stockings in a few months.