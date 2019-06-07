Samsung Galaxy Day Offer | Samsung.com
Samsung makes some of the best smartphones around and right now they’re offering some rad bonuses with the purchase of one of their latest phones.
In addition to a free year-long subscription to YouTube Premium, Samsung will throw in a pair of wireless Galaxy Buds when you purchase any Galaxy S10 (Gizmodo’s pick for the best all-around phone) or Note9 (Gizmodo’s best hyper phone) from their website.
You can also trade in an older device for up to $450 off. But quite frankly unless you’re trading in a latest generation iPhone, you won’t get that much.
So, if you’ve been wondering when the best time to buy a new Samsung phone... this is it. Just don’t wait too long, this ridiculous bundle deal ends tomorrow. (Oh, your dad might like one btw.)