Samsung Galaxy Day Offer | Samsung.com

Samsung makes some of the best smartphones around and right now they’re offering some rad bonuses with the purchase of one of their latest phones.

In addition to a free year-long subscription to YouTube Premium, Samsung will throw in a pair of wireless Galaxy Buds when you purchase any Galaxy S10 (Gizmodo’s pick for the best all-around phone) or Note9 (Gizmodo’s best hyper phone) from their website.

You can also trade in an older device for up to $450 off. But quite frankly unless you’re trading in a latest generation iPhone, you won’t get that much.

So, if you’ve been wondering when the best time to buy a new Samsung phone... this is it. Just don’t wait too long, this ridiculous bundle deal ends tomorrow. (Oh, your dad might like one btw.)