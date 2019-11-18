The Best Switch Accessory You Can Afford Is This Insignia Dock, And It's Down to Just $30

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Insignia Nintendo Switch Dock Kit | $30 | Best Buy

A wise man once said, a second Nintendo Switch dock is the best Switch accessory you can buy, but for those on a budget, the Insignia Nintendo Switch Dock Kit is a worthy, slightly risky, option and now just $30 .

T he Nintendo Switch Dock is overpriced and I, for one, think this is a terrific alternative. W hile I do have some misgivings about recommending it because of the “risk,” there’s a lot of evidence to suggest that this is one of the few non-Nintendo units that won’t brick your Switch.

I’ve had one for close to a year now, and my Switch is still running. In fact, I spent most of the weekend playing Pokemon Sword with the Insignia dock.

This current price is $10 off the best price we typically see for this Insignia Switch d ock k it. So, now is an amazing time to buy.