The Best Switch Accessory You Can Afford Is This Insignia Dock, And It's Down to Just $30

Insignia Nintendo Switch Dock Kit | $30 | Best Buy
A wise man once said, a second Nintendo Switch dock is the best Switch accessory you can buy, but for those on a budget, the Insignia Nintendo Switch Dock Kit is a worthy, slightly risky, option and now just $30.

The Nintendo Switch Dock is overpriced and I, for one, think this is a terrific alternative. While I do have some misgivings about recommending it because of the “risk,” there’s a lot of evidence to suggest that this is one of the few non-Nintendo units that won’t brick your Switch.

I’ve had one for close to a year now, and my Switch is still running. In fact, I spent most of the weekend playing Pokemon Sword with the Insignia dock.

This current price is $10 off the best price we typically see for this Insignia Switch dock kit. So, now is an amazing time to buy.

