Image: Amazon

Prime Day 2019 - The Kinja Deals Hub We're rounding up all of the best deals, all throughout Prime Day

There is one day of Prime Day left, and many of yesterday’s best deals have evaporated in the night—but that also means there are also tons of new deals that magically appeared overnight. Today, Amazon is once again offering 30% off select items from their family of brands. There’s the usual mix of furniture, decor, and accessories, but the standouts are certainly the rugs. From bold standouts to more subtle designs that can go in any home, here are the best of the best.



Runners are great for narrow areas, and since they’re small, they’re also a great excuse to go with a bold color or pattern that might be harder to pull off with an area rug in a larger space. Stone & Beam’s geometric runner is cotton and machine-washable with gentle soap, making it a solid choice for areas where traditional wool rugs don’t make sense, like bathrooms or kitchens.

Of course, you can do bolder colors in a larger area rug; it just takes a bit more thought. A rug like this one, that looks faded, is an excellent way to add a pop of color, since it manages to make a statement subtly. And because its 100% polyester, it’s great for high-trafficked areas and will stand up to wear and tear well.

Texture and pattern can keep more monochromatic rugs from being boring. The only downside is that they won’t hide stains as well as a patterned rug, and wool can only be spot-cleaned.

My favorite thing to do with jute rugs is layering it under a too-small area rug to help it fill a space. But they’re also great on their own and can go with nearly any home’s color scheme.

Red rugs are basically neutral, but you can easily tie this rug into living room or bedroom decor with a few blue throw pillows or blankets.

Baby blue sounds sweet, but in an area rug, it’s a way to do a lighter-colored rug without going full in on whites and creams. That makes it feel daring, rather than just cutesy.

Diamond Ben Ourain-style rugs are everywhere, and with good reason: Cream and black are endlessly versatile, but the geometric patterns give it a lot of visual interest. This is a great size to go by a bed or in a small living room.

Another neutral-ish option that’s a whole lot better than just solid grey, it will feel grounded with a darker couch and wood accents. If you have lighter wood and upholstery, consider getting the taupe version instead.