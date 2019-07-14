Amazon Prime Day is officially here! We’re updating this page to help navigate you through the avalanche of deals throughout the next day and a half, so check back often for all the best Prime Day deals. Or, for a quicker deals fix, check out our deal rankings.
Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.
The Best Prime Day Tech Deals
We’ve seen a few deals on Apple’s latest AirPods without the optional wireless charging case, but today’s are a match for the best deals Amazon’s offered so far on the versions both with and without the wireless charging case.
In terms of size, fit, and fidgetability, these are the same AirPods that you know and begrudgingly love, but with an upgraded chip that provides Bluetooth 5.0, faster switching between devices, hands-free “Hey Siri” support, and longer battery life when talking on the phone. $179 is a $20 discount, and the best price we’ve seen on the version with the wireless charging case. Don’t need the fancy case? The standard model is also on sale for $145, a $14 discount.
Anker put together a collection of early Prime Day discounts that are only available for our readers.
Advertisement
Options range from Anker’s bread-and-butter charging gear (including a USB-C to Lightning cable!), to its newer home security products, to automotive accessories, to a tiny home theater projector. All of the deals are below, but just be sure to note the promo codes, and be sure to clip any on-page coupons you see as well (if applicable) to get the full discount.
Smart Home
Power
Audio
Auto
Projectors
The Echo Dot is often the first little taste most people get when it comes to Amazon devices. If you just want a device to tell you the weather, news, and play a little music, this is the perfect device. You can also set alarms, timers, and reminders on your Echo dot and sync them to your phone through the app. For Prime Day, the Echo Dot is $2.
Bundle it with a smart plug for just $5 more.
Do you like it when Amazon has brand new products on sale shortly after their release? Us too! The Echo Dot Kids Edition explores a world of kid-friendly options, with apps and tasks meant for children. For Prime Day, the Echo Dot Kids Edition is $45.
If you’re looking for something with a little more capabilities, the Echo (2nd Generation) is right up your alley. It has a better speaker than the Dot, so you can listen to Pandora, Spotify, Audible, Amazon Music, and more while you’re at home. For Prime Day, the Echo is $50.
Bundle it with a smart plug for just $5 more.
If you’re looking for an Echo device for the kitchen, the Echo Show will help you channel your inner Julia Child. You can listen to music while you’re reading the recipe for chicken noodle soup, or whatever Instant Pot creation you plan on attempting. For Prime Day, the Echo Show is.
Now, if you want your smart TV to ask record your favorite TV shows, you’re going to want the Fire TV Recast. It is a DVR that can hold 75 hours of programs and will let you record two things at once. You can record shows, late night programs, and live sporting events with this device. For Prime Day, the Fire TV Recast is $130.
Amazon bakes its Fire TV software into a handful of decent, affordable TVs from Toshiba and Insignia, and you can get everything from a 32" 720p set for your kid’s room for $100, all the way up to a 55" 4K set with HDR for $340, with several options in between. We broke out the best deals for each size below.
Do you love to read on the go, but never have the space to stash a book in your bag? Or do you hate trying to read on your phone when you’re outside because the glare is overwhelming? Thankfully, the Kindle has you covered. You won’t have to squint as you read and it can slip into a multitude of different bags. For Prime Day, the Kindle is $60, plus you’ll get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited.
If you love your Kindle but hoped for something a tiny bit lighter, the Kindle Paperwhite is perfect for you. Not only is it thinner and lighter, it is waterproof, which means you can read in the tub or while lounging by the pool all summer. For Prime Day, the Kindle Paperwhite is $85, plus you’ll get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited.
If only the best will do, treat yourself to the larger screen, more advanced backlighting, and physical page turn buttons of the Kindle Oasis, starting at $175 with a $5 ebook credit.
If you’re not looking for the biggest model of these Amazon devices, the Fire HD 7 is on super sale right now. For Prime Day, the Fire HD 7 is only $30. Or, if you need more than one, you can get two for only $50!
Looking for a tablet you can choose from the Fire HD 8 and it’s larger, big brother. On the Fire HD, you can access Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Music, Spotify, Audible, Prime Video, and all of your favorite social media platforms. For Prime Day, the Fire HD 8 is $50. You can order two for a total of just $80 if you need more than one.
The Fire HD 10 is similar to its little brother, but with the biggest screen on a Fire HD yet, plus all models start out at 32 GB. For Prime Day, you can get a Fire HD 10 for $100. Or (you guessed it), you can get two for the price of $180, which is only $30 more than one regularly-priced Fire HD 10.
Now, if you’re looking for a tablet for your kids to play games, read books, and watch their favorite shows, the Fire 7 Kids is what you’ll need. It has a 10-hour battery, which is great because your kid will never remember to charge this. It comes with a kid-proof case, so it should still be going strong after all of those drops and spills. For Prime Day, the Fire 7 Kids is $60, or get two for $99.98
If you want that, but a bigger screen and with HD, you can go for the Fire HD 8 Kids. For Prime Day, the Fire HD 8 Kids is $80. Or you get two for $139.98—a $120 savings
The Best Prime Day Home Deals
Planning to shop at Whole Foods? Sweet, you’ve got money coming your way. All you need to do is spend $10, so basically, buy an avocado and you’re good. For Prime Day, Amazon and Whole Foods Market are offering something special for Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods Market. If you shop in stores or through Prime Now, you will receive a $10 credit to use on Amazon for Prime Day. You can get this offer now through the end of Prime Day on July 16.
Losing packages off your front porch lately? You can catch thieves right in the act with the Ring WiFi-Enabled Video Doorbell. You can get alerts whenever the Ring detects motion at your front door, which allows you to look at the video, as well as communicate with visitors. Plus, it great if you hate the sound of a traditional doorbell. For Prime Day, the Ring doorbell is $70.
Or, step up to the Ring 2 with a 1080p sensor and more advanced motion detection options for $139, with a free Echo Dot.
Have existing doorbell wiring? Consider the Ring Pro for the most advanced motion detection, and the most customizable look. It’s down to $170 with a free Echo Dot.
The Best Prime Day Lifestyle Deals
Coming soon...
The Best Prime Day Media Deals
Coming soon...
The Best Prime Day Gaming Deals
Coming soon...
Tech
Storage
Power
- Ronly USB C 65W Wall Charger | $22 | Amazon | Use Code JKK57ZUE
Audio
- Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging | $179 | Amazon
- Echo Dot | $22 | Amazon
- Echo Dot Kids Edition | $45 | Amazon
- Echo (2nd Generation) | $50 | Amazon
- Echo Show (2nd Generation) | $160 | Amazon
Home Theater
- FORGING MOUNT Full Motion TV Wall Mount | $29 | Amazon | Use Code PAZVBVTK
- Fire TV Recast | $130 | Amazon
- 32" Toshiba Fire TV 720p | $100 | Amazon
- 55" Toshiba Fire TV 4K HDR | $340 | Amazon | Multiple sizes available
Computers & Accessories
PC Parts
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler | $199 | Amazon
Mobile Devices
- Kindle | $60 | Amazon
- Kindle Paperwhite | $85 | Amazon
- Kindle Oasis E-reader + $5 Kindle Credit | $175 | Amazon
- Fire HD 7 | $30 | Amazon
- Fire HD 8 | $50 | Amazon
- Fire HD 10 | $100 | Amazon
- Fire 7 Kids | $60 | Amazon
- Fire HD 8 Kids | $80 | Amazon
Photography
- Try Amazon Photos, get a $15 Amazon Credit | App Install Required
Home
Home Goods
- Spend $10 at Whole Foods, Get $10 | Amazon
Smart Home
- eufy Security Entry Sensor | $20 | Amazon
- Ring WiFi-Enabled Video Doorbell | $70 | Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot | $139 | Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Dot | $170 | Amazon
Kitchen
Tools & Auto
- Husky 27 in. W x 19 in. D 1-Drawer 2-Door Tool Chest Rolling Cabinet with Flip-up Pegboard | $69 | Home Depot
Travel
Lifestyle
Apparel
Beauty & Grooming
Camping & Outdoors
- Klymit Versa Packable Camping Blanket & Comforter | $42 | Amazon Prime
Fitness
Media
Movies & TV
Books & Comics
Gift Cards
Gaming
Peripherals
PC
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Nintendo
Toys & Board Games
- Barbie Supermarket Set, Blonde | $16 | Amazon