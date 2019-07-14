Graphic: Jake Inferrera

We’ve seen a few deals on Apple’s latest AirPods without the optional wireless charging case, but today’s are a match for the best deals Amazon’s offered so far on the versions both with and without the wireless charging case.



In terms of size, fit, and fidgetability, these are the same AirPods that you know and begrudgingly love, but with an upgraded chip that provides Bluetooth 5.0, faster switching between devices, hands-free “Hey Siri” support, and longer battery life when talking on the phone. $179 is a $20 discount, and the best price we’ve seen on the version with the wireless charging case. Don’t need the fancy case? The standard model is also on sale for $145, a $14 discount.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker put together a collection of early Prime Day discounts that are only available for our readers.



Options range from Anker’s bread-and-butter charging gear (including a USB-C to Lightning cable!), to its newer home security products, to automotive accessories, to a tiny home theater projector. All of the deals are below, but just be sure to note the promo codes, and be sure to clip any on-page coupons you see as well (if applicable) to get the full discount.

Photo: Amazon

The Echo Dot is often the first little taste most people get when it comes to Amazon devices. If you just want a device to tell you the weather, news, and play a little music, this is the perfect device. You can also set alarms, timers, and reminders on your Echo dot and sync them to your phone through the app. For Prime Day, the Echo Dot is $2.

Bundle it with a smart plug for just $5 more.





Photo: Amazon

Do you like it when Amazon has brand new products on sale shortly after their release? Us too! The Echo Dot Kids Edition explores a world of kid-friendly options, with apps and tasks meant for children. For Prime Day, the Echo Dot Kids Edition is $45.







Photo: Amazon

If you’re looking for something with a little more capabilities, the Echo (2nd Generation) is right up your alley. It has a better speaker than the Dot, so you can listen to Pandora, Spotify, Audible, Amazon Music, and more while you’re at home. For Prime Day, the Echo is $50.

Bundle it with a smart plug for just $5 more.





Photo: Amazon

If you’re looking for an Echo device for the kitchen, the Echo Show will help you channel your inner Julia Child. You can listen to music while you’re reading the recipe for chicken noodle soup, or whatever Instant Pot creation you plan on attempting. For Prime Day, the Echo Show is.

Photo: Amazon

Now, if you want your smart TV to ask record your favorite TV shows, you’re going to want the Fire TV Recast. It is a DVR that can hold 75 hours of programs and will let you record two things at once. You can record shows, late night programs, and live sporting events with this device. For Prime Day, the Fire TV Recast is $130.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon bakes its Fire TV software into a handful of decent, affordable TVs from Toshiba and Insignia, and you can get everything from a 32" 720p set for your kid’s room for $100, all the way up to a 55" 4K set with HDR for $340, with several options in between. We broke out the best deals for each size below.



Photo: Amazon

Do you love to read on the go, but never have the space to stash a book in your bag? Or do you hate trying to read on your phone when you’re outside because the glare is overwhelming? Thankfully, the Kindle has you covered. You won’t have to squint as you read and it can slip into a multitude of different bags. For Prime Day, the Kindle is $60, plus you’ll get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited.





Photo: Amazon

If you love your Kindle but hoped for something a tiny bit lighter, the Kindle Paperwhite is perfect for you. Not only is it thinner and lighter, it is waterproof, which means you can read in the tub or while lounging by the pool all summer. For Prime Day, the Kindle Paperwhite is $85, plus you’ll get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited.

Photo: Amazon

If only the best will do, treat yourself to the larger screen, more advanced backlighting, and physical page turn buttons of the Kindle Oasis, starting at $175 with a $5 ebook credit.



Photo: Amazon

If you’re not looking for the biggest model of these Amazon devices, the Fire HD 7 is on super sale right now. For Prime Day, the Fire HD 7 is only $30. Or, if you need more than one, you can get two for only $50!





Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Looking for a tablet you can choose from the Fire HD 8 and it’s larger, big brother. On the Fire HD, you can access Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Music, Spotify, Audible, Prime Video, and all of your favorite social media platforms. For Prime Day, the Fire HD 8 is $50. You can order two for a total of just $80 if you need more than one.





Photo: Amazon

The Fire HD 10 is similar to its little brother, but with the biggest screen on a Fire HD yet, plus all models start out at 32 GB. For Prime Day, you can get a Fire HD 10 for $100. Or (you guessed it), you can get two for the price of $180, which is only $30 more than one regularly-priced Fire HD 10.





Photo: Amazon

Now, if you’re looking for a tablet for your kids to play games, read books, and watch their favorite shows, the Fire 7 Kids is what you’ll need. It has a 10-hour battery, which is great because your kid will never remember to charge this. It comes with a kid-proof case, so it should still be going strong after all of those drops and spills. For Prime Day, the Fire 7 Kids is $60, or get two for $99.98







Photo: Amazon

If you want that, but a bigger screen and with HD, you can go for the Fire HD 8 Kids. For Prime Day, the Fire HD 8 Kids is $80. Or you get two for $139.98—a $120 savings

Photo: Amazon

Planning to shop at Whole Foods? Sweet, you’ve got money coming your way. All you need to do is spend $10, so basically, buy an avocado and you’re good. For Prime Day, Amazon and Whole Foods Market are offering something special for Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods Market. If you shop in stores or through Prime Now, you will receive a $10 credit to use on Amazon for Prime Day. You can get this offer now through the end of Prime Day on July 16.



Photo: Amazon

Losing packages off your front porch lately? You can catch thieves right in the act with the Ring WiFi-Enabled Video Doorbell. You can get alerts whenever the Ring detects motion at your front door, which allows you to look at the video, as well as communicate with visitors. Plus, it great if you hate the sound of a traditional doorbell. For Prime Day, the Ring doorbell is $70.

Or, step up to the Ring 2 with a 1080p sensor and more advanced motion detection options for $139, with a free Echo Dot.

Have existing doorbell wiring? Consider the Ring Pro for the most advanced motion detection, and the most customizable look. It’s down to $170 with a free Echo Dot.

