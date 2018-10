Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

The Igloo Daytripper isn’t your parents’ picnic basket. This insulated tote is tall enough to fit wine bottles, and includes dry pockets for phones and keys, a detachable crossbody strap, a built in bottle opener, and best of all, a fold-out table and an included bamboo cutting board set.



Go snag it for an all-time low $43 on Amazon, and plan a picnic before it gets too cold.