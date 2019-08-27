The Best Outdoor Gear From REI's Labor Day Sale

Graphic : Shep McAllister

For outdoor junkies, it’s practically Christmas: REI’s massive Labor Day sale is upon us. The majority of inventory is marked down anywhere from 20-50%, meaning this is the perfect time to snag that tent you’ve been eyeballing all summer. I’ve sifted through your options, and here are the best items money can buy—on the cheap.



Graphic : Shep McAllister

Osprey is a big players in backpacks, and the Aether 70 could be considered the granddaddy of them all. This massive, 70-liter pack is perfect for multi-night trips where lots of gear is nece ssa ry, but now you can snag one for a bargain price.



Graphic : Shep McAllister

Stuff sacks are the absolute best for backcountry organization, and now you can snag three for a rock-bottom price. The set includes bag of 2, 3, and 7 liters.



Graphic : Shep McAllister

Sleeping on the ground can be hit or miss, but you’ll typically fare well when sleeping on the uber comfy Air Core. At 3.5 inches thick, it’s plenty to keep your butt off the ground, and included insulation means you’ll stay toasty in temps down to freezing.



Graphic : Shep McAllister

If you want a no-frills, lightweight backpacking stove, look no further than the Pocket Rocket. At less than three ounces, you don’t even notice it in your backpack, and now it has a featherweight price to match.



Graphic : Shep McAllister

Yes, that is still a lot of money, but what a deal! Oru is known for making folding kayaks, and this updated model is perfect for beginner and expert paddlers alike.



Graphic : Shep McAllister

Trail-to-town clothes are on trend, and these knickers look cute in both a bar and on the side of a mountain. DWR waterpro ofing and UPF50 sun protection gives them some technical chops, too.



Graphic : Shep McAllister

Chaco is the defacto name in hiking sandals, and the ZX2 is a popular option for the ladies thanks to the adjusta ble strappy style. Plus, did we mention they look good?



Graphic : Shep McAllister

It’s rare to snag Arc’Teryx gear on sale so get some while the getting is good. The Brohm shirt is mainly cotton but has enough polyester to provide moisture-wicking and breathable capabilitie s.



Graphic : Shep McAllister

Big Agnes is a huge player in the ultralight tent market, and the Copper Spur is easily one of their most popular models. This two-person, double-wall shelter weighs less than three pounds, meaning you won’t fret about having to carry your tent with you.



Graphic : Shep McAllister

It’s nowhere near as light as the Copper Spur above (4 lb. 14 oz), but for those who care less about weight and more about savings, the Half Dome 2 Plus is a great find. Double doors, double vestibules, and nearly 36 square feet of interior space for less than $200? Yes please .

Graphic : Shep McAllister

REI crushed it with this 850-fill down sleeping bag that weighs less than two pounds and keeps you warm in temps down to ~20 degrees. It’s highly pack able too: it compresses to the size of a loaf of bread.



Backcountry beers will never taste better than when served inside this 16-ounce pint glass. Thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation, your beverage will stay nice and chilled until you’re ready to pour another.

