Prime Day is here. And with this digital holiday comes a series of screaming bargains that allow us to cash in on some sweet gear. We've sifted through the rubble and come up with some of the best deals on outdoor gear.
Garmin Forerunner 35, $85
This easy-to-use GPS watch works well for runners, hikers, and anyone who wants to track their calories, distance traveled, and heart rate. Now you won’t have any excuse to avoid hitting the trail.
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $10
This simplistic water filter removes 99.99% of waterborne bacteria and waterborne parasites so you don’t have to stress about dehydration in the backcountry.
YETI Roadie 20 Cooler, $140
Many argue that YETI coolers can’t be beat in terms of quality, but the high price tag usually scares people away. Snag one while you can so you can revel in your maximum savings while sipping an icy-cold beverage at the campsite.
Marmot Crane Creek 2P Tent, $140
At just over three pounds, this 32-square-foot tent is a bargain deal for backpackers looking to shave weight on their wilderness shelter.
Columbia Sportswear Men’s Silver Ridge Cargo Pants, $33
These moisture-wicking hiking pants feature UPF 50 so you’ll be protected from the sun while bagging your latest peak.
ExOfficio Give-N-Go Bikini Brief 2-Pack, $17 | Boxer Brief 2-Pack, $24
Thanks to the breathability and odor-reducing antimicrobial treatment, ExOfficio is known to make some of the best underwear around for outdoor and adventure travel.
Marmot Trestles Womens 15-Degree Mummy Sleeping Bag, $76
It isn’t ultralight (4 lbs. 8 oz) but this 15-degree synthetic sleeping bag is specifically designed for ladies who want to sleep outside.
Hodgman Mackenzie Cleat Chest Bootfoot Fishing/Hunting Waders, $22
Not only do these waders have a solid four-star rating on Amazon, but they weigh 35% less than traditional rubber waders and boast more durability.
Gerber Bear Grylls Ultimate Pro Knife, $45
A knife is a must-have for any wilderness explorer, and this one includes a built-in fire starter rod as well as an emergency whistle.
Plussino Fishing Net, $21
Thanks to high-density carbon fiber and fiberglass, this fishing net is durable and sturdy enough for any fishing adventure.
Outdoor Products 345 Ultimate Dry Sack, $8
If you are anything like me, you never touch the backcountry without your gear stashed away in a series of dry sacks. This deal includes three sacks: a 2, 4, and 8 liters.
Klymit Static V Lightweight Sleeping Pad, $34 at checkout
Personally, I own two of these sleeping pads so I can speak to their lightweight, ultra-portable nature. You’ll never sleep on the cold, hard ground again.
Marmot Aspen 35 Backpack, $66
If you are hoping to get into hiking or backcountry skiing, a backpack like the Aspen is a must thanks to its molded back panel, ski carry straps, and sleeve for a hydration bladder.
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160, $118 at checkout
This high-capacity power station charges phones, cameras, and tablets, all from the privacy of your own campsite.
Sinvitron LED Rechargeable Camping Lantern, $21 at checkout
This 360-degree lantern lasts anywhere from 8-70 hours based on the different brightness levels. Bonus: it’s nearly 60% off the original price.
Columbia Men’s Wayfinder Two-Strap Hiking Sandal, $35
Adjustable straps and a rubber outsole provide ample traction on slick surfaces along with a comfortable fit, no matter the terrain.