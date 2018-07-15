Sony WH1000XM2 Noise-Canceling Headphones | $298 | Amazon

Sony’s WH1000XM2s put the noise-canceling headphone world on notice when they were released last year, and now, you now they’re back on sale on Amazon for $50 off. They’re still an investment at $298, but if you spend any significant amount of time in planes, trains, or just a noisy office, they’ll probably be the best thing you buy this year.