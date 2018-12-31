Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Round out 2018 with deals on Philips Hue lights, Anker charging gear, Amazon-branded trail mix, and a lot more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s bringing the year to a close with a Gold Box sale on several popular Anker products, spanning a variety of categories. The PowerPort Cube power strip was probably the biggest new hit with our readers this year, but who couldn’t use a new Qi pad, a 5-port charging hub, or a USB-C hub for their laptop? For the rest of the deals though, be sure to head over to Amazon.



As with all Gold Box deals, these prices go back to normal at the end of the day year, so place your order before you head out to a New Year’s party.

Photo: Amazon

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is basically the love child of a Fire TV Stick and an Echo Dot, and Woot’s blowing them out for $60 each today. That’s half the cube’s normal price, and a better deal than we saw on Black Friday.

At $120, it was probably a tough sell, but for just $10 more than a 4K Fire TV Stick, with the same HDR and Atmos abilities, in addition to hands-free Alexa, it may be worth it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you didn’t get all the Philips Hue lights you wanted for Christmas—or if you did and now find that you need to scratch that itch even more—Amazon’s discounted a few different Hue products today, with an extra 5% clippable coupon thrown in on top for good measure.



The bulb two-packs are White Ambiance bulbs, meaning they can display different temperatures of white (i.e. dim, warm light at night, and energizing daylight during the day), but they can’t display colors.

The Bloom is a unique RGB lamp that you put on the floor or on a table, and point at the wall to “paint” it with light. It’s a really cool effect, and since it’s a standalone light fixture, you won’t have to use one of your existing lamps to use it.

And finally, the wireless dimmer switch can stick straight on the wall, and lets you control your lights without taking out your phone, or yelling across the room at your Echo.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

I don’t know your life, but I bet there’s something you need in today’s Gold Box of AmazonBasics electronics and accessories. Maybe you’ve been meaning to buy a UPS and just haven’t gotten around to it. Maybe, like me, you’re a peripheral junkie, and you need a USB hub to support your habit. Perhaps your New Year’s resolution is to finally start that podcast or YouTube channel, but you need a microphone to do it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It feels like nobody really talks about the NVIDIA Shield TV, but it’s a really good 4K HDR streaming box and a gaming console rolled into one, and it’s nearly $40 less than usual right now when you stack the listed $30 discount with a 5% clippable coupon.



Just note that for gaming, your options here are a selection of Android games, streaming games from your PC with a GeForce graphics card, or subscribing to GeForce Now, which gives you streaming access to an array of AAA titles. This version doesn’t come with a gaming controller in the box, but you can use any Bluetooth gamepad.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s nothing fancy about these TVs. The 55" is 4K, and the 50" is 1080p, but neither have HDR or any kind of smart functionality. But price is the most important spec for, say, a bedroom TV, and these hit the mark at $260 and $220, respectively.



Anker’s newest compact power strip can stick to your wall or the underside of your desk thanks to the included adhesive, and has every power connection you could need. We’re talking two AC outlets, two 12W USB ports with Anker’s PowerIQ tech, and even a USB-C port with 30W Power Delivery for laptops, Nintendo Switches, and other high-draw devices. Get it for $28 today with promo code ANKERPS1, and you’ll never be out of juice.



Photo: Amazon

You might not need to use it often, but a car inverter is one of those “just in case” things that you should always keep in your trunk or glove box. And at $12 with code SVSG5UQU, why wouldn’t you? This model can output 150W, which should be more than enough for most laptops, and it also has a couple of USB ports for your mobile devices as well.

Photo: Amazon

If you got any new gadgets over the holidays, there’s a decent chance they charge over USB-C.



The Switch? USB-C.

iPad Pros? USB-C.

Sony’s newest noise-canceling headphones? You get the idea.

So if you suddenly have a handful of USB-C gadgets, and not enough charging cables to go around, you can fix that today for $10 with promo code CHRS8888. That gets you a 6' long PowerLine+ cable from Anker. It’s ultra-durable, wrapped in nylon, and ] bright red to make it easier to spot in your bag amongst all the other cords.

If your external storage needs extend beyond a handful of photos and a modest music collection, this 8TB external drive should have enough space for just about anyone. And at $130, it’s also never been cheaper.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Any number of remotes more than one remote is too many, and this $33 Logitech Harmony can combine all of your disparate remotes into one.



The Harmony 650 can control up to eight of your favorite home theater devices (from a database of nearly 250,000), and programmable macros like “watch a Blu-ray” can turn on all of the necessary devices, and switch a TV to the correct input with just a single button press.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 10‘ Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $14, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code CHRS8453.

Anker’s Roav brand, the manufacturer of an incredibly popular dash cam, also makes some seriously smart car chargers. This one’s only $14 today with promo code ROAVF0BS.



The SmartCharge F0 is an FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth or even an AUX jack built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Believe it or not, you don’t have to suffer through a disorganized pots and pans cabinet. This rack is adjustable, so you can remove shelves to fit larger frying pans, and it’s just $17 with promo code 6IRPNCWM.

In addition to giving you easy to access to all the pans, not stacking your pans directly on top of each other will stop you from accidentally scratching them up, which makes this especially nice for nonstick pans.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Did you know Amazon makes its own trail mix? And that it’s actually really good? They’re offering a 20% year-end coupon on a variety of flavors today, including the classic nuts, chocolate, & dried fruit bag. And in addition to the 20% coupon, you can save even more when you use Subscribe & Save.

ThermoWorks ThermoPop | $33 | ThermoWorks | Including $4 shipping

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the less expensive and ever-so-slightly slower little brother of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and the company is offering a rare deal on it today. Pay just $33 after adding in the $4 flat rate shipping. It’s only $5 less than usual, but this one doesn’t go on sale often.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Every year, Stella Artois sells a charity chalice to benefit water.org. This year’s model features an etching designed by Mexican artist Silvana Àvila, and for every one you buy, Stella Artois will donate five years of clean drinking water to someone in need. So why wouldn’t you buy it for $8?



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

So, here’s the thing. Target knows what you want before you know it yourself. Target knew that putting a bunch of home items and storage and organization essentials on sale was the perfect move at this juncture because you’d be craving order hardcore after the hustle of the holidays. Target also knew that you might not be in the spendiest of moods once your Christmas shopping was complete, so code HOME takes an extra 10% off to make the temptation of a Pinterestly organized home impossible to resist.



Whether you need fresh textiles, bins and boxes to contain all your stuff, or a statement piece for a room you never finished furnishing, Target has it on sale. Thanks, Target, for using your mind reading powers mostly for good.

OxyLED is best known for its battery-powered light strips, but this discounted kit plugs into an AC outlet, and is designed specifically for under-cabinet installation.



The $20 kit (with promo code D3D329HJ) comes with three foot-long LED light bars, plus three connecting cables. You can either plug the bars into each other to create a longer strip, or use the cables to snake around corners and extend your setup. Once it’s all installed, just use the touch-sensitive power button to turn them on and adjust the brightness, and enjoy a well-lit countertop while you prepare dinner.

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a 1080p model for $25, the best price we’ve seen — just clip the coupon on the page and apply code YI4HOME8.



Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If it’s your dream to get some solid shut-eye for once in your life, why not give melatonin gummies a try? You can get these strawberry-flavored ones by Solimo for just $8 on Amazon today (or a little more if you don’t want to use Subscribe & Save). Not to mention, they’re gluten-free, wheat-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free.



If nothing else, you should keep them handy for overnight flights and other particularly challenging sleep situations.



Extra bedding and off-season clothes can eat up a lot of room in your closet. Pack it all up in this $11 underbed storage bag (with code BLWAFN9I). It’s a couple bucks off today and the best price we’ve seen since April.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Once you’ve gotten used to keeping a multi-tool on you, it can be hard to go without. But the TSA doesn’t care about that, and good luck getting your Leatherman on a plane.



The Gerber Shard isn’t as fancy as a lot of mini tool gizmos, but it’s airline approved and it fits on your keychain — and it’s $5. It features three drivers, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and a bottle opener, so maybe it’s just enough to keep you from having handy gadget withdrawals in “no weapons” situations. (It’s also a nice little gift for people that don’t really need or want anything else.)



Photo: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

We don’t all have the motivation to schlep to the gym every day, even during New Year’s resolution season, but you can keep in shape at home with this cleverly designed PowerBlock dumbbell set. Each dumbbell adjusts from 2.5 to 50 pounds in 2.5 pound increments with just the flick of a selector pin. It’s like a complete weight rack that could almost fit into a shoebox.



Today’s $200 deal is the best price we’ve ever seen, so be sure to get this deal before it’s all swoled out.

If you’re traveling abroad with an entire family, you probably shouldn’t trust your children to keep track of their own passports. Instead, grab this water resistant, zip-up wallet for $17 by clipping the $2 coupon, and then stacking on promo code W7IVQMPT. It has space for six passports, plus a bunch of cards, so you can keep everything in one place. Just don’t lose it.



It even includes some RFID-blocking sleeves and a micro travel pen for documents, as an added bonus.

Photo: Eddie Bauer

Talk about finishing strong — Eddie Bauer is closing out the year by taking an extra 60% off clearance via code NEWYEAR60. You can get some pretty great prices — like some even under $10 — on clothes, shoes, and accessories, so there’s never been a better time to gear up for whatever adventures await you in 2019.



Photo: L.L. Bean

Didn’t get what you wanted for Christmas? Good news: L.L. Bean is taking an extra 25% off sale and clearance items via code EXTRA25, so if you had any kind of outdoorsy shoes or clothes on your list, you can get them now and save at the same time. Belated happy holidays to you!



Image: Amazon

Whether you’re the type to start your day with a good ol’ fashioned multivitamin or just looking to bulk up with a post-workout protein shake, you’ll find a supplement worth swallowing at Amazon’s sale on their exclusive wellness and sports nutrition brands. Take up to 30% off everything from children’s gummy vitamins to melatonin sleep aids, and start the new year at the top of your health game.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. I’m not sure that’s totally necessary this time of year, but come summer, it can certainly help keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations. Try out a three-pack of the ultra-soft micro modal boxer briefs for $25, or about $5 less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Cole Haan makes some seriously great shoes for any occasion, and if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, they’re taking an extra 40% off their sale section with the code SAVE. We expect that this will be their last big sale of the year.



Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s), waterproof boots for the winter, or even the new Stitchlite Wool chukkas and oxfords, which were added to the sale section recently.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having an actual sale, marking down nearly 75,000 shoes, boots, and apparel for the winter season. Heels, boots, sneakers, sweaters, layering pieces, all kinds of styles from brands like UGG, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can.



Obviously, it’s a lot to sort through, so I recommend first sorting by gender in the sidebar, then going through the brand selector and picking your favorites.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’re not even a full week into winter, but Sperry is here to help you bundle up from head to toe with its new semi-annual sale. The deals lean heavily on coats, beanies, jackets, and of course, warm, waterproof boots. The deals are up to 50% off, and shipping is always free, so don’t pigenonhole them as “the boat shoe company,” because there’s a lot to love here for any season.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nordstrom has three large sales each year: The Anniversary Sale and two The Half-Yearly Sales. Well, today is basically the end of the year, so Nordstrom is taking up to 50% off a boatload of styles for men, women, and kids.



Brands as disparate as Cole Haan, Gucci, J.Crew, and Nike are all included in the sale, so it’ll take time to look through all the stuff. Maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or something, it’s not like anybody’s actually getting anything done this week anyway.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everlane’s Choose What You Pay section (which, for the unindoctrinated, allows shoppers to choose from three different, discounted price points for an item) is always a good source of savings on some of the brand’s coveted, stylish basics, but it’s usually pretty limited. That is, until now.

Everlane has flooded their Choose What You Pay sections for both men and women with a ton of overstocked inventory, including a wide selection of shoes and denim for the ladies. In fact, Everlane says it’s the largest Choose What You Pay event they’ve ever run, and judging by the size of the selection, we’re inclined to believe them. This is likely the last you’ll see of these styles, so take your pick before they sell out, as much of Everlane’s offerings are wont to do.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve gotten pretty used to wide-ranging REI sales over the past month or so, but the holidays are winding down, and their days are numbered. So if you want to save on reader-favorite brands like Smartwool, Patagonia, Marmot, and The North Face (just to name a few), you’ll want to check out the outdoor megastore’s year-end clearance, offering up to 50% off select styles. Now you can officially commit to a New Year’s resolution of spending more time outdoors.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Santa really came through on this Christmas gift: Another Clear the Rack is upon us, which means Nordstrom Rack is taking an extra 25% off its clearance section, which already lists astoundingly low prices on all of your favorite brands. Over 17,000 styles for men and women are up for grabs through tomorrow. Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good deal.

Photo: Sunday Scaries

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save 15% for the always-stressful holiday season with promo code kinja15.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

iTunes credit is useful for a lot more than just music downloads. You can use it to pay for apps, movies, Apple Music subscriptions, and even iCloud storage. So if you own an Apple device, you should never miss a chance to get a $50 gift card for $40, with email delivery. Limit two per customer.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Haven’t read the super popular Ghost in the Shell mangas yet? This collector’s box set includes three large-sized hardcover volumes, plus a collectible lithograph by creator Shirow Masamune for $47, which is within about $3 of an all-time low. Don’t let the live action movie ruin the series for you, this is better!



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

A couple of weeks ago, my dad asked me if I knew where the Foo Fighters had gotten their name. I said I didn’t (I know, bad music fan), and he explained that it was to do with aerial phenomena during WWII.



What I’m trying to say is that everybody likes the Foo Fighters, so the fact that you can get the Saint Cecilia EP for free at Amazon should be pretty exciting. Just be warned that this deal ends in a few days, so it’s not everlong.



Graphic: Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering three months for just $1, for a limited time.



This deal is even available to non-Prime members, though it’ll renew at $10 per month instead of $8. But either way, $.33 per month for three months of streaming? Yes please.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mount your Switch, phone, or iPad above your bed or where ever else you find convenient with this $14 gooseneck stand (with promo code 8PPCPJ69). It’s down from the usual $20, and you’ll be really glad to have it during your next Stardew Valley hangover morning (tomorrow morning).

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I realize Christmas was nearly a week ago, but if you forgot to buy this year’s Star Wars advent calendar, you can still get one on sale before it’s gone forever. And since the calendar is already in the past, you can just give into your childlike instincts and rip open all of the panels at once to enjoy the cute, tiny Star Wars toys. Next year’s calendar will have a new set of minifigures and models, so once this one is gone, it’s really gone.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

With clicky blue switches, this HyperX mechanical keyboard might not make you popular in the office, but it’ll feel like a dream to type on. For an all-time low $80, it also includes a variety of lighting effects and a steel frame for maximum stability.

Catan is as close to a board game must-own as there is, and you can grab a copy for $26 today at Walmart or Amazon. That’s tied with the Black Frid