When it comes to men’s fashion deals on Amazon Prime Day, your best bet is to stick to in-house brands (which often boast the best deals), big heritage brands that otherwise never go on sale, and up and coming grooming brands trying to make a dent in the Prime Day noise with new product launches.
Below, Team SG’s favorite deals so far:
Goodthreads 5” seersucker shorts, $18
Prime Day is the perfect time to pull the trigger on a trend you’ve been eyeing. For example? Shorter-than-you’d-normally-be-comfortable-with shorts, like this Amazon-owned Goodthreads pair in seersucker with a 5” inseam.
Adidas 3-stripe Tricot track pants, $24
Get your Armie Hammer on with this sweet deal on Adidas’ iconic track pants in black.
V76 Styling Cream, $14
Grooming deals on Prime Day? Why not? We can’t let Amazon Fire Sticks (whatever that is..I cut the cord years ago and am VERY behind on TV technolgoy) have all the fun. Stock up on V76’s Styling Cream, a medium hold product that works in pretty much every guy’s hair.
Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans, $28
Have to imagine the denim will go fast on Prime Day, so if you’re in the market for new jeans, now’s the time to scoop ‘em up.
Under Armour compression shorts, $20
Under Armour’s HeatGear is some of the best high-performance sports tech apparel in the game. Get their athlete-approved compression shorts right now for just twenty bucks.
Champion crewneck sweatshirt, $14
We don’t usually hype a piece of apparel with the logo emblazoned across the chest, but for Champion we’re currently making an exception. The cool-when-you-were-in-middle-school brand is back in a big way, and this crewneck sweatshirt in “Surf the Web” (aka blue, lol) is just the thing to take you from cool summer nights into early fall.
Art of Sport “Victory” deodorant, $7
Did you know you could not only drink matcha but put it under your armpits as well? This Prime Day product launch, from Kobe Bryant’s new men’s grooming startup Art of Sport, includes energizing matcha and moisture-wicking arrowroot powder in its ingredient lineup. It’s making me look at my morning latte in a whole new way.
Amazon Essentials swim trunks, $10
For $10, it’s hard to say no to adding a new pair of trunks to your summer swimwear collection.
28 Palms Hawaiian print shirt, $28
Another in-house brand from Amazon, 28 Palms makes a perfectly serviceable relaxed-fit tropical shirt you’ll wear through the end of August.
