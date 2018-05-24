We’ve rounded up the best Memorial Day Sales happening around the web, and will continue to update this as more sales go live. Keep checking back throughout the day for even more savings.



Nordstrom has two large sales each year: The Anniversary Sale and The Half-Yearly Sale. Well, today is about halfway through the year, so Nordstrom is taking up to 40% off a boatload of styles. It’ll take time to look through all the stuff, so maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or something.

The REI Anniversary Sale, the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 30% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. Plus, take 50% off select backpacks, jackets, and clothing. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.



If you’re an REI Member, you’ll get 20% off any full-price item, and 20% off any REI Outlet item with the code ANNIV18.

If I could recommend splurging on one article of clothing, it is outerwear. And if I could recommend one place to splurge on outerwear, it is The Arrivals. And right now, you won’t need to splurge too hard because they’re having a massive Memorial Day Sale, with unheard of discounts. Pick up leather, wool, waxed cotton, and more, with some coats under $200.

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off all sale styles with the code EXTRA40 for their Memorial Day Sale. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or maybe a pair of sandals for whenever the weather decides to cooperate.



Once you go Yaak, you’ll never go back. Yaak’s M-series belts feature a magnetic clasp that’s so satisfying, you’ll wish every belt you owned had one. We’ve posted their old carbon fiber-buckled ABL belts before, and they’ve been a hit with our readers.



Rather than using a series of inch-apart holes to find the right size, Yaak belts use a material that stretches up to 10%, so it’ll always fit correctly, even after you eat a big meal. Now through memorial day, grab one of the new magnetic models for $48 (down from $60) with promo code KINJADEAL.

The weather is actually pretty nice right now, and Mountain Hardwear has the apparel and gear for you to enjoy it. They’re kicking off their Memorial Day Sale with 25% off sitewide, no code needed. Go climb a mountain or hike a trail. Or just look like you do those things while walking the dog.



It’s not often Urban Outfitters has large, sweeping sales, so this is big. Right now, take an up to 50% off a ton of styles. That includes men’s and women’s styles, plus home goods. There’s no code needed for the discount, just fill up your cart and watch the discounts roll in.

Levi’s is that All-American brand people love (and love to hate). You guys even voted them your favorite men’s jeans. Well, if you need some of those jeans, or a nice pair of shorts or a button down, Levi’s is taking 30% off sitewide with the code MAY30. That includes sale items as well, so it’s a great excuse to pick up new jeans.



Shopbop consistently has those hard-to-find pieces that really make a wardrobe stand out. And with their huge up to 40% off sale going on, you can grab basically anything you could need to update your closet at more affordable prices. Get your wardrobe ready for the season.

Alternative Apparel is one of those brands that is perfect for sustainable, green-made basics. If only it were a few bucks cheaper, but it is expensive for good reason. Well, right now you can take 40% off everything with the code URFAMILY, plus get an extra 20% off other brands they carry. Stock up on basics while saving the planet (and some money).



Net-a-Porter is the place to shop for designer clothing without being looked at funny. And with their huge sale going on right now, you may actually be able to afford something without refinancing your mortgage or selling your first born. Get up to 50% off clothes, shoes, bags, and more, to make you feel better about how this year will be.



Screenshot: GAP

Right now, GAP has a huge sale where everything is discounted up to 50%, which is great, sure. But, they’re also taking an additional 20% off with the code PARTY, plus you’ll get free shipping on all orders with no minimum. Thankfully, it looks like there isn’t their usual long list of exclusions, so if you love something, you should definitely take advantage of it.

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 50% off items from brands like Patagonia, Marmot, Black Diamond, and Mammut. Plus, grab 30% off one full-price Arc’teryx item as well.



Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about planning your next camping trip. There are a lot of deals to sort through, so if you have any suggestions, drop them in the comments!

Alexa works best when it’s always in shouting distance, so if you still have any rooms in your home without a smart speaker, you can fix that today with a slate of great certified refurb sales.



Memorial Day weekend is coming up, and that means pretty much everything on Wayfair is on sale this week, including extra savings on living room furniture, wall art, lighting, kitchen & dining room furniture, and more. They’ve rolled back the prices on select area rugs down to $50 and are running special discounts on Cuisinart kitchenware. So whatever your home needs, chances are Wayfair has it.



The sale ends the 28th, so head over there and start shopping. Have any recommendations? Drop them in the comments.

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% Memorial Day sitewide sale holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SUMMER10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.



The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those are hardly ever eligible for discounts. You have until Memorial Day, so sleep on it if you must, but they don’t run sales like this often.

If REI’s anniversary sale wasn’t enough, they also just kicked off a huge sale on Hydro Flask’s excellent bottles and tumblers, for a limited time. They call it a 50% off sale, and that’s...generous. But these really are good prices compared to anywhere else on the web. Just note that the special prices are only available on select colors for each item.



Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save on their brand new slim model.



The RoboVac 11s actually features stronger suction than the original RoboVac 11 (1300Pa vs. 1000, and the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and yet is nearly 1/4" thinner. That doesn’t seem like much, but it can be the difference between the vacuum scooting comfortably under the couch or getting itself stuck.

The 11s will usually sell for $220, but for a limited time, you can snag one for $187, no promo code required.

eBay’s running another big sale, this time taking 15% off hundreds of items with promo code PMEMDAY. This deal isn’t sitewide, but you can browse through eligible items here, and sort through the deluge by category or by seller. Just note that there’s a $50 minimum purchase requirement, and that the most you can save with the coupon is $50.



If you’re a bit overwhelmed, I’d start by checking out the Anker, eBags, Cuisinart, and Worx outlets, all of which offer a ton of selection and great prices, even before you factor in the promo code. Dyson is also included, and is perhaps the brand with the best eBay presence of all. The 15% off plus the company’s refurb discounts mean you can get a great vacuum like the Dyson V7 Animal for as little as $200.

Anthropologie isn’t a one-trick pony. Their home goods section is insanely good, albeit a bit pricey. But right now they’re taking 20% off a bunch of furniture and home decor, no code needed. Just add all your favorites to your cart and you’ll see the discount at checkout. Everything from rugs to chairs to tables is included in the sale, so get ready to redo your entire house.

Best Buy just kicked off its Memorial Day sale event, with deals available on things you’d expect like MacBooks, 4K TVs, and Windows computers, plus some more interesting stuff like smart fridges and traditional appliances. The most interesting deals though are probably those involving Google Home. While the smart speakers themselves aren’t on sale, they do come bundled for free or at a steep discount when you buy certain other products.



Whether you’re looking into 3D printing, mounting your TV to the wall, or just need some extra cables, Monoprice is taking 20% off sitewide todaywith promo code MAY22, with no minimum purchase required. There are some exclusions, including (sadly) PlayStation stuff, but anything Monoprice markets under its own brand name should be fair game.