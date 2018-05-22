Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mac users get the short shrift when it comes to mechanical keyboards. Sure, any keyboard you plug into a Mac will technically work, but we didn’t pay good money for an Apple computer just to have to use the wrong key layout.



Das’s Model S is one of the few Mac-specific mechanical keyboards out there, and Amazon has it marked down to an all-time low $99 right now. I’ve used this keyboard, and be warned, its Cherry MX Blue key switches are as loud as they are satisfying to type on. And oh yes, they are satisfying. But just make sure your coworkers won’t come to resent the noise.