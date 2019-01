Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Beauty’s in the eye of the beholder, but if you ask me, the midnight blue DualShock 4 is one of the best looking game controllers out there right now. It’s just a perfect shade of blue. If you agree, today’s $47 deal is about as good as we’ve seen outside of Black Friday, when it was briefly on sale for $39.