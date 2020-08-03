The Best Laptop, Desktop, and Printer Deals from HP’s Back to School Sale

Photo : Gizmodo

Even in this super-strange time, the end of summer break nears and students young and old will be returning to school soon … in one way or another.



Advertisement

If you’re using an aging computer that isn’t quite living up to your daily demands, then it might be time to invest in something that won’t slow you down, hold you back, or amplify your stress during the coming academic year. Luckily, HP can help.

HP just launched its annual Back to S chool Sale and is cutting up to hundreds of dollars off of select laptops, desktops, printers, and other accessories. We’ve picked out the best deals below, but if you don’t see exactly what you’re looking for, check HP’s site for dozens of additional options. The sale ends on August 15.

Advertisement

Laptops

Image : Andrew Hayward

Chromebooks are already among the most cost-effective notebooks you can buy, assuming you don’t need to be within the Windows ecosystem, and HP is taking $20 off the already reasonable price of its Chromebook 14a model. The base Chrome OS model is lightly specced, with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and a 14” 136 6x768 display, but it’ll get the job done for basic schoolwork, web browsing, and media streaming needs. You can pay a bit extra to add touch capabilities to the display, if you want.

Advertisement

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

HP is slashing $100 off the base price of this Windows 10 laptop right now, giving you a large touch display and modest power to handle all of your everyday and schoolwork needs. The HP Pavilion 15z Touch is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor with Radeon Vega 8 graphics, while the 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD are both more than w e’d expect for a laptop at this price. A low-resolution 1366x768 screen is the one big downside, although you can upgrade to 1080p for extra cash.

Advertisement

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Need a laptop with a big screen, big storage, and strong processing power? The HP Laptop 17t ought to do the trick, given the 17” screen, 1TB hard drive, and Intel Core i7 chip inside. Caveats: T he 1600x900 screen falls short of 1080p crispness, and the Intel Plus integrated graphics won’t be enough to power any serious gaming. But starting at $80 off the list price right now, you’ll get a lot of core perks in this sizable laptop.

Advertisement

Desktops

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you already have a screen and peripherals and just need a more powerful tower for your desktop setup, the HP Slimline Desktop is an affordable way to boost your capabilities. This slim ‘lil guy stands less than a foot tall and has an alluring geometric pattern on the front, plus it packs an Intel Pentium Silver processor, 8GB RAM, and a whole bunch of storage: a speedy 256GB SSD flanked by a beefier 1TB hard drive. It’s $50 off right now.

Advertisement

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Want a desktop PC but don’t want a big tower on your desk? HP is currently taking $100 off the list price of its All-in-One 22 desktop during the Back to School sale. You get a big, decently crisp 1080p screen here along with a whole load of storage for photos, documents, and more: a 128GB SSD along with a 1TB hard drive. The specs otherwise won’t blow you away, but this Windows 10 PC should meet your everyday needs.

Advertisement

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

There’s no harm in buying a desktop that can power your gaming needs in addition to demanding schoolwork … well, aside from the harm to your wallet. But at least you can mitigate that w ith the HP Omen Obelisk Gaming PC. Currently $200 off the base price, this beefy rig has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super GPU that can handle just about any game at top settings, plus power VR headsets to boot. It has a 9th-gen Intel Core i5 and 8GB RAM onboard, but you can make key upgrades for extra cash if you please.

Advertisement

Printers

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

When HP says its printer is an all-in-one, the company isn’t lying: T his reasonably-priced d evice can print, scan, copy, and fax with ease using its 2.7” color touchscreen. You’ll save $50 off the list price right now for this HP Envy Photo 7855 model, which can handle up to 15 pages per minute in black and up to 10 pages in color.

Advertisement

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Not enough printing power for your needs? Forgo the all-in-one approach to get a serious, single-focus printer with the discounted HP Color LaserJet Pro M454dn. This bulky printer won’t scan, copy, or fax, but it can blast out up to 28 pages per minute in black or co lor, plus it has two paper trays and a suite of built-in security features. Right now, you can save $130 off the list price.

Advertisement

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Whether it’s for a class project or just for kicks, HP’s handy Sprocket photo printer makes it easy to pop out physical snaps from your smartphone. The 2x3" photos print directly from this smartphone-sized Bluetooth printer, plus HP has sticky-backed paper avail able if you prefer it. You’ll save $40 off the list price of this 2nd Edition version right now, which is available in Luna Pearl, Noir, and Blush.

Advertisement

Accessories

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you need a solid new screen for your desktop PC but don’t want to break the bank, you should definite ly consider HP’s 22er 21.5” monitor. This thin LCD monitor has a decently crisp 1080p panel and both HDMI and VGA inputs … and more pressingly, it’s $50 off the list price during HPs Back to School sale.

Advertisement

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Cut wires out of the equation with the HP Wireless Elite v2 keyboard and mouse combo, which gives you a slim keyboard and full-sized mouse to pair with any PC. Whether you want to clear cords from your desk or have a portable, easy-to-use pair of accessories for a laptop, you’ll save $15 off right now.