Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

These are the best Labor Day sales happening right now, so you can spend the money you’ve made from all your labor. Keep checking back, as we’ll continue to add more throughout the holiday weekend.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re starting or expanding your Philips Hue collection, this weekend is the time to buy more accessories. Everything below is way cheaper than usual, so place your orders before the lights go out on this sale.



Advertisement

There are too many deals to list here, but we’ve collected them all on this page.

Photo: Gizmodo

If you’ve had the latest Surface Pro on your wishlist, Labor Day weekend is the time to buy it. Microsoft’s taking $200 off every configuration, starting at $599 for a Core i3 model with 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, ranging up to over $2,500 for a top-tier model.

My $.02? It’s definitely worth the extra $200 to get the $799 model with a Core i5 and 8GB of RAM - 4GB just won’t cut it these days.

Photo: Gizmodo

Jabra’s Elite 65Ts might just be the best true-wireless headphones out there. In addition to their excellent five hours of battery (plus 15 with the charging case), they feature some of the best microphones in class for calls, compatibility with all the major voice assistants, and even a two year dust and water resistance warranty, so you can work out in them without fear.

Normally $170, you can grab a pair for $130 right now, the best deal we’ve seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s running a Marvel digital comic sale that’s bigger than any Avengers movie today, with literally thousands of titles marked down by 50%. If Marvel published it, and it came out before this week, it should be included in the sale. You’ll find everything from the Guardians of the Galaxy to Darth Vader to Deadpool to Captain America in there, and every hero in between, so there’s never been a better time to stock your digital shelves.



Advertisement

The selection is overwhelming (over 20,000 titles!), so we dropped a few safe bets over on this post, but definitely leave your own suggestions in the comments.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1149 today at Walmart as a refurb, or an all-time low $1600 for 65", with small additional discounts available if you pick up in a store.



Advertisement

As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Photo: Gizmodo

We see good deals with some regularity on the Series 1 Apple Watch, but the latest and greatest model doesn’t go on sale nearly as often. Today though, Nike’s taking 20% off the excellent Apple Watch Series 3, with or without cellular connectivity, with promo code APPLE20.

Don’t need cellular, GPS, or advanced waterproofing? You can still get a Series 1 Apple Watch for just $179 from Walmart.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I wanted to hate PopSockets. The idea of buying something to stick to your phone that makes staring at it for long periods of time more comfortable just seemed like playing god. But I have to say, they make phones really nice to hold. If you’ve been meaning to get one, use the code VIP50 and get one for 50% off.

Screenshot: Best Buy

Best Buy just kicked off its Labor Day sale event, with deals available on things you’d expect like Apple products, 4K TVs, and wireless headphones, plus some more interesting stuff like home appliances and drones.



Advertisement

Just note that these prices are only available through Monday. There’s a lot to sort through, so let us know what you got in the comments!

Screenshot: Monoprice

Whether you’re looking to mount your TV to the wall, upgrade your headphones, or just stock up on extra cables, Monoprice is marking down a ton of products that you can use to bring your home into 2018.



HOME GOODS

Take a load off and save up to 75% this week on new furniture and appliances from Wayfair’s Labor Day sale. The sale includes extra savings on living room furniture, wall art, lighting, kitchen & dining room furniture, and more. They’ve rolled back the prices on select area rugs down to $25 or less and are running special discounts on kitchen appliances too, just for started. So whatever your home needs, chances are Wayfair has it.



Advertisement

The sale ends next Tuesday, so head over there and start shopping. Have any recommendations? Drop them in the comments.



Photo: Herman Miller

Herman Miller furniture is legendary, and also legendarily out of reach for most of us. But if you have any office furniture you’ve had your eye on, it’s probably 15% off for (somewhat ironically) Labor Day.



Advertisement

The world-famous Aeron office chair is one of our readers’ favorites, and the Embody is another great option for your home office. The Airia desk is a work of art, but even if the furniture is out of reach, you can afford a very nice pencil cup.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While not as wide-ranging as yesterday’s sitewide sale, today’s 20% eBay discount actually offers better savings, if the product you’re buying is sold by one of over 100 select sellers (listed at the bottom of this page).



Advertisement

Anything from those sellers is eligible when you use promo code JUSTRELAX, but you have to spend $25, and your discount is capped at $50. Need help getting started? Here are our favorite retailers that are included:

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 30% off sitewide at Pop Chart Lab. Check out their newest prints, like The Spectacular Survey of Sharks and The Essential Graphic Novels Scratch Off. Enter the code POPCHARTLABORDAY at checkout to see your discount, which will also work on hanging supplies like frames and poster rails.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% Labor Day sitewide saleholds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.

Advertisement

To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SLUMBER10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you realized it or not, you’ve probably read more than a few Pioneer Woman blog posts through the years, and maybe even tried some of her recipes. Much like Chip and Joanna have a pop-up shop in every Target, Ree Drummond plies her wares at Walmart, and a whole bunch of them just went on clearance. Throw pillows, kitchen accessories, bedding, and more are included, with tons of styles to choose from, all for terrific prices.

Photo: Walmart

Unlike ping pong or foosball, air hockey is a rec room game that translates pretty well to a smaller table. So if you don’t have a ton of space, this 60" table is just $49 at Walmart right now, complete with an overhead electronic scoreboard.

Screenshot: Best Choice Products

Best Choice Products offers quality home goods at great prices (think Wayfair, but less well known), and you ca save an extra 15% on everything they sell for Labor Day with promo code LABORDAY15. Patio furniture, kitchenware, mattresses...it’s all included.

Screenshot: Walmart

Summer’s not over yet, and you can take full advantage with Walmart’s massive patio clearance sale. Grills, storage boxes, and lots of patio furniture are included, most with free shipping available.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Yes, it’s happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals, with tons of stuff available under $10. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off their already discounted prices.



Graphic: Sunglass Warehouse

Sunglass Warehouse has some of the best pricing out there, but they’ve amped it up for Labor Day with 40% off sitewide with promo code LABORDAY40. A bunch of options, even polarized ones, are only about $15 before the discount, so we’re really talking about impulse pricing here.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Uniqlo not only has a bunch of new styles (including new colors of their Ultra Light Down), they’re giving you free shipping on your entire order right now. Pick up AIRism or HEATTECH for the whole family, or preorder Roger Federer’s U.S. Open kit.

Screenshot: Mountain Hardwear

Mountain Hardwear has the apparel and gear for you to prep for your fall and winter days (they’re coming, I promise). Take 25% off sitewide, including the awesome Ghost Whisperer Jacket, during their Summer Sale. Go climb a mountain or hike a trail. Or just look like you do those things while walking the dog.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Under Armour’s Outlet is already 40% off, but when you spend $50+ and use code WORKHARD or HUSTLE20, you’ll get an additional 20% off. Why are there two codes? Great question, but if one doesn’t work, you can try the other.



Advertisement

Shop the men’s and women’s outlet for deals on hoodies, windbreakers, footwear, accessories like gloves and hats, and more. Shop the whole sale here and save a ton, but note, you’ll have to save your lame excuses for not exercising as well.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tilly’s clearance sale already offers steep discounts, but during their Labor Day sale where an extra 50% off is applied, prices fell off the damn cliff. Classic men’s and women’s shoe styles from Vans, Adidas, and Converse are all heavily discounted, as well as women’s denim and swim wear, and accessories like hats and wallets. Plus, we’ve got you free shipping with exclusive code KINJAFREESHIP, so you don’t have to pay double to get those $3 sunglasses onto your smiling face.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Western Rise makes some of the team’s favorite prices of clothing, from shirts to henleys to pants. Right now, grab 20% off a ton of clothing items that’ll help you feel like you’re about to go chop some wood in the forest and build a giant fire to roast marshmallows over.



Photo: SilverSocks

SilverSocks were a Kickstarter hit thanks to their odor-neutralizing silver lining and silicone bars that keep them from slipping under your heel - a boon for anyone that wears no-shows regularly. They’re already $10 off for a three-pack this week, but our readers can save an extra 30% with promo code kinjadeals, bringing them down to just over $10 per pair.

Screenshot: Marmot

At this point, it’s continuously warm enough to hike (though sometimes a little too warm), and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up and outside for less. Right now, Marmot is taking 25% off sitewide with the code SAVE25 in celebration if Labor Day, aka the unofficial last weekend of summer. Plan your next camping trip accordingly.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I can’t think of a more appropriate thing to buy for yourself on Labor Day than a massager to help you relax when you aren’t in the office. Two different products from Mynt are on sale today, including a brand new eye massager that can work wonders for dark circles and crows feet. And of course, you can’t go wrong with a premium, foot-enveloping shiatsu massager, especially if you’re on your feet a lot during the day.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off sale styles with the code EXTRA40 at checkout.

Advertisement

If you need any ideas, we’ve covered the excellent 2.ZERØGRANDs and Laser Wingtip Oxfords on The Inventory, and they’re both included in the sale.

Screenshot: Etsy

Etsy isn’t really know for having sales, but they’re going all out with this one. In celebration of Labor Day, they’re discounting a ton of things including home goods, clothing, jewelry, decor, and more. The perfect gift or home accent is waiting for you, and it’s discounted.

Advertisement

If you have a birthday, anniversary, housewarming, or you just want to add something nice to your home, here’s your chance.

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount for you. Use the code LABORDAY35 and get 35% off select styles of Breda watches.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. Right now, they’re taking an extra 40% off everything in their sale section, including their impressive home goods. No code is needed to get the discount, just add all your stuff to your cart and checkout.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The REI Labor Day Sale, one of the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 40% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.



Plus, grab an extra 20% off any one outlet item with the code OUTLET20.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Not only is Backcountry giving you up to 50% off a ton of clothing, gear, and accessories from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, and more, there’s also an additional 20% off insulation gear from Columbia and Mountain Hardware, plus you can grab 30% off any full-price Arc’teryx item with the code ARCTERYX30. Phew, that was a lot to get out at once.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Get ready for the coming apocalypse your next camping trip with 15% off rarely discounted LifeStraw gear with promo code KINJA15. It’s eligible on the following products:



LifeStraw Play - a kid-friendly and colorful water bottle with LifeStraw filtration built in.

LifeStraw Flex - a LifeStraw filter that can be used five different ways, including as a regular straw, or with a bottle or hydration bladder.

LifeStraw Universal - Includes multiple bottle cap adapters to use with your favorite water bottle, including Nalgene, Camelbak, Klean Kanteen, Hydro Flask, and more.

LifeStraw Mission - A massive water bladder with a LifeStraw spigot, capable of filtering nearly 5,000 gallons of water.

Photo: Sunski

I wore my Sunski Dipseas everyday for over a year and got compliments on them practically every time. Sunski sunglasses are lightweight, comfortable, scratch-resistant, and 25% off right now. Pick up a pair that you’ll actually enjoy wearing.

Oh, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. The Beauty Insider Appreciation Event is here, and right now VIB Rouge members can get 20% off everything with the code YESROUGE. VIB members get 15% off with the code YESVIB and Beauty Insiders get 10% off with code YESBEAUTY starting 8/30. The only “major” exclusions are on PLAY memberships and customizable sets, but that’s not what you’ll use the discount on anyway, right?

Advertisement

Plus, this year, Sephora is giving you extra points (and they’ve ramped up their Rewards as well with gift cards and full-size items). VIB Rouge gets 1.5 points per $1 and VIB get 1.25 per $4.

Note: The codes are only one-time-use online, but if you head into a store, you can use your discount as many times as you want while the sale is going on.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Sorel is one of your favorite winter boot brands, and the Tofino was the one to beat. But if you were looking for something a little different from Sorel, this sale is for you. Take up to 60% off a couple different styles, including waterproof boots that you can easily wear even when it’s not gross out. Use the code SORAUGUST at checkout.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Forever21 has been a purveyor of incredibly affordable fast-fashion for years, but they’ve really stepped up their game in terms of trends. Right now, they’re also taking an extra 50% off sale styles with the code EXTRA50, so those pieces you only bring on vacation or where a couple times before donating just got even more affordable.