These are the best Labor Day sales happening right now, so you can spend the money you’ve made from all your labor. Keep checking back, as we’ll continue to add more throughout this week and into the long weekend.



Whether you’re looking to mount your TV to the wall, upgrade your headphones, or just stock up on extra cables, Monoprice is marking down a ton of products that you can use to bring your home into 2018.



HOME GOODS

Take a load off and save up to 75% this week on new furniture and appliances from Wayfair’s Labor Day sale. The sale includes extra savings on living room furniture, wall art, lighting, kitchen & dining room furniture, and more. They’ve rolled back the prices on select area rugs down to $25 or less and are running special discounts on kitchen appliances too, just for started. So whatever your home needs, chances are Wayfair has it.



The sale ends next Tuesday, so head over there and start shopping. Have any recommendations? Drop them in the comments.



Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% Labor Day sitewide saleholds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.

To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SLUMBER10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

Summer’s not over yet, and you can take full advantage with Walmart’s massive patio clearance sale. Grills, storage boxes, and lots of patio furniture are included, most with free shipping available.

At this point, it’s continuously warm enough to hike (though sometimes a little too warm), and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up and outside for less. Right now, Marmot is taking 25% off sitewide with the code SAVE25 in celebration if Labor Day, aka the unofficial last weekend of summer. Plan your next camping trip accordingly.

ASOS is a one-stop-shop for everything trendy and this sale is no exception. It’s the start of their Labor Day Sale and this time, it’s a doozy. Use the code DAYOFF and take 20% off literally everything they carry, from shoes to outerwear to dresses, and more. Even skin care and make up is discounted.

The REI Labor Day Sale, one of the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 40% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.



Plus, grab an extra 20% off any one outlet item with the code OUTLET20.

Not only is Backcountry giving you up to 50% off a ton of clothing, gear, and accessories from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, and more, there’s also an additional 20% off insulation gear from Columbia and Mountain Hardware, plus you can grab 30% off any full-price Arc’teryx item with the code ARCTERYX30. Phew, that was a lot to get out at once.

I wore my Sunski Dipseas everyday for over a year and got compliments on them practically every time. Sunski sunglasses are lightweight, comfortable, scratch-resistant, and 25% off right now. Pick up a pair that you’ll actually enjoy wearing.

Oh, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. The Beauty Insider Appreciation Event is here, and right now VIB Rouge members can get 20% off everything with the code YESROUGE. VIB members get 15% off with the code YESVIB and Beauty Insiders get 10% off with code YESBEAUTY starting 8/30. The only “major” exclusions are on PLAY memberships and customizable sets, but that’s not what you’ll use the discount on anyway, right?

Plus, this year, Sephora is giving you extra points (and they’ve ramped up their Rewards as well with gift cards and full-size items). VIB Rouge gets 1.5 points per $1 and VIB get 1.25 per $4.

Note: The codes are only one-time-use online, but if you head into a store, you can use your discount as many times as you want while the sale is going on.

Sorel is one of your favorite winter boot brands, and the Tofino was the one to beat. But if you were looking for something a little different from Sorel, this sale is for you. Take up to 60% off a couple different styles, including waterproof boots that you can easily wear even when it’s not gross out. Use the code SORAUGUST at checkout.

Forever21 has been a purveyor of incredibly affordable fast-fashion for years, but they’ve really stepped up their game in terms of trends. Right now, they’re also taking an extra 50% off sale styles with the code EXTRA50, so those pieces you only bring on vacation or where a couple times before donating just got even more affordable.