Elevation Lab makes some of the best iPhone docks money can buy, and you’ll need a whole lot less money than usual to buy them with our exclusive discounts. Even if you don’t need one yourself, they’d make great gifts for any iPhone owner. These deals aren’t quite as good as Black Friday’s, but they’re close.



The $40 (with promo code KINJADOCK4) ElevationDock 4 incorporates a pair of fine adjustment knobs to get a perfect fit, no matter what model iPhone or what case you happen to be using at the time.

The smaller CordDock won’t hold your phone quite as steady, but it lets you effortlessly take the phone off the dock while keeping the charging cord attached, which is perfect for nightstand use. Get it for $27 with promo code KINJACDOCK.