Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’ve ever looked at the standard Xbox controller and thought, “This needs more glowing lights,” hold on to your hat cowboy. Razer’s Wolverine Ultimate controller, Gizmodo’s favorite gaming controller, is currently marked down to its lowest price on Amazon.

Typically priced between $130 and $160, it’s now selling for $120, matching the lowest price we found during Black Friday.

So, what do you get for twice the cost of a regular Xbox One controller? A number of customizable options including extra programmable buttons, and interchangeable thumb-sticks and D-Pads. Like the standard Xbox controller, it can connect to your PC. Oh, and it glows. Obviously.

Be warned, though, its exclusively a wired controller, which is a total bummer for couch gaming. However, for serious serious console gamers, this shouldn’t be an issue, since a wired connection is still considered necessary for optimal performance.