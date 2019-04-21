Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Not that we’d endorse voiding warranties, but if you want to get inside your phone to make repairs, this compact kit from AmazonBasics has the tools you need for the job, including screwdrivers, pry bars, and suction cups, all for just $8, the best price Amazon’s ever listed.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

USB-C PD chargers keep getting cheaper and more powerful, and these deals from RAVPower take things to a new level.



The more exciting product of the two (if not the more exciting deal), in my opinion, is this tiny wall charger. Its USB-C port can put out up to 61W, the same as Apple’s 13" MacBook Pro charger, but in a much smaller package, and at a much lower cost. It even has an extra USB-A port built in for your phone. It was just released for $30, but a $2 coupon brings that down to an even more reasonable $28.

You can also get a 20,100mAh battery pack for $46 today, after clipping the $4 coupon. Unlike most USB-C PD battery packs, which put out 30W at most, this one has a 45W USB-C port, which translates to faster charging for your larger laptops. A $4 coupon doesn’t seem like much, but the $50 list price is actually already marked down from $60.

As far as home improvement projects go, it’s tough to beat the effort-and-cost-to-cool-factor ratio of installing power receptacles with built-in USB charging ports. Why plug in a big ugly USB wall charger if you don’t have to?



Aukey has been one Amazon’s top sellers of charging gear for years, and $20 for a two-pack of USB receptacles (with promo code W7QYN9EV) is about as cheap as we’ve ever seen.

Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now that the new version is available to all, you can get the 1-camera starter kit for $200 with promo code SEREUCA6, or the two-camera kit for $100 more with code SEREUCA2.

These 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.

Photo: Amazon

We see deals all the time on USB-A to USB-C cables, but discounts on C-to-C cables, which are necessary for faster Power Delivery charging, are bafflingly rare. Today though, you can get a 6', nylon-wrapped Anker PowerLine+ C-to-C cable for $13, down from the usual $16.



PowerLine+ cables are incredibly durable, feel super-premium in the hand, and even come with a handy pouch to keep them organized in your bag.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The new Echo Show is a big improvement over the original, mostly by virtue of its larger screen, but also due to the fact that it works as a standalone smart home hub for a lot of different devices. For example, if you have an Echo Show, you don’t need a Philips Hue Hub to run your Hue lights.



For a limited time, not only is the Echo Show $40 off, it also includes a free Hue White smart bulb, a $15 value.

Photo: Amazon

When you hear the phrase “Bluetooth speaker,” you probably think of a small brick that can fill a room with decent-sounding audio. This is not that kind of speaker.



The Ion Tailgater though has enough oomph to provide tunes for an entire block party or barbecue, and its 50-hour battery means you don’t even have to worry about plugging it in. It even comes with a microphone for announcements or terrible karaoke. $99 is the best price we’ve seen on this new model.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Tumblers and travel mugs are usually two separate things, but this model from Atlin combines both beverage receptacles into one. And today, it’s just $17 thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. Available in five colors, the tumbler features two layers of insulation to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. Plus, there’s handle for easy gripping and a transparent lid that fits the included metal straw. It’s a one-day sale that certainly doesn’t suck.



Photo: Amazon

You can’t control it with your smartphone, or bark orders at it with Alexa, but this Kwikset keypad deadbolt still makes it easy to let in trusted service workers, friends and family, and Airbnb guests for only $50. That’s the best price ever, and it even comes with a tool that lets you re-key the lock in seconds to match your others.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to know a secret? If you want popcorn that tastes like it came from a movie theater, you want to cook it in coconut oil. Not butter (you add that later), not vegetable oil...coconut oil.



This jar is designed specifically for popcorn (mostly by virtue of being colored yellow), and it’s on sale for just $9 today, or about $1.50 less than usual. If you use Subscribe & Save, you can get it for even cheaper.

Don’t forget the popcorn!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You should have a smoke and carbon monoxide detector on every level of your house, and in every bedroom, and this First Alert combines both into a single product for just $34, the best price since last summer. Do a mental audit of where all of your detectors are, and take advantage of this deal to fill in any gaps.



Most impressively of all, while it’s not truly a “smart” alarm like a Nest Protect, it does connect wirelessly. Plus, it can send mobile alerts and emails so you’re aware of danger whether you’re home or not.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you’re still using the lamps you bought in the Back-To-School section of the store for your first apartment, today’s a great day to upgrade. A whole bunch of floor and table lamps form Adesso are on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box, and they’re all very classy looking.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Most air fryers take up a ton of counter space, but Dash’s 1.2 L model is perfectly sized for small apartment kitchens. It probably shouldn’t be your first choice if you’re cooking for a family, but for one or two people people, it can crisp up more than enough french fries, chicken wings, or anything else.



If you aren’t familiar, air fryers use hot air and convection to achieve the crispiness of deep frying, but without any oil. That means your food is healthier, and your apartment doesn’t smell like the back of a Burger King for four days. Today’s $40 price tag is a match for an all-time low, so don’t let this deal overcook.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s the best time of year to get outside, and these folding Coleman chairs maximize your comfort whether you’re at the beach, at a barbecue, watching your kid’s soccer game, or tailgating in a parking lot.



Today only, three different colors are marked down to $20 as an Amazon Gold Box deal, complete with a mesh cupholder, a padded back, and most importantly of all, a four-can cooler pouch, so you never have to get off your butt.

Photo: Amazon

It’s officially beach season, and if you aren’t happy with your current cooler collection, Arctic Zone’s well-reviewed soft side models are 20% off on Amazon this week.



You get to choose from 16 and 48 can sizes in multiple colors, starting at just $26. Even without zippers on the lids, Arctic Zone claims that these will keep ice for 2-3 days, and the 4.1 star review average seems to back that up. I recommend spending the money you saved on beer to fill it up.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Did Marie Kondo’s Netflix series spark joy? Then her book is sure to as well. It’s only $3 on Kindle today, and since it’s digital, it won’t cause any extra clutter.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $57 is about $12 less than usual.

If you’re thinking “but I have a pair of Joy-Con and the grip thing; what do I need this for,” know that I felt the same way for a long time. But when I finally caved and bought a Pro controller for a Super Smash get-together a few months ago, there was no turning back. It’s so much more comfortable to hold, and the buttons are so much bigger and nicer to press. I’m angry that I waited so long.

Screenshot: Kotaku

Return of the Obra Dinn was one of 2018's best and most unique gaming experiences, and you can grab a copy for $15 from Humble today, down from the usual $20. It unlocks on Steam, and even runs on Mac, so there’s no mystery here; just buy it.



Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What if you never had to charge your wireless keyboard? That’s the idea behind the Logitech K750, which uses a strip of solar panels to soak up the light in your office and keep running essentially forever. It’s like the calculator you used in school, but a lot bigger.



It normally sells for $50-$60, but Amazon’s marked it down to $43 today. It has dropped to $37.50 on a few occasions (mostly Logitech Gold Boxes), but otherwise, this is a great deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not Samsung’s best TV or anything, but this 55" 4K set includes smart apps and HDR, and should be plenty good for most people. $399 is the best price we’ve ever seen on it, and it even includes a $20 Vudu credit, which should be enough to buy a 4K movie or two to see just how good your picture can look.



Sugru is right up there with binder clips and the Raspberry Pi in Lifehacker’s pantheon of must-have gear, and you can stock up today with an eight pack from Amazon for just $16, or about $4 less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Grenco G Pen Elite was already one of the best ground material vaporizers for the money at its usual $120 according to both Gizmodo and The Wirecutter, but now, you can get it for just $72 right now during the company’s sitewide 4/20 sale, in addition to deep discounts on the company’s other vapes and accessories.



For an absurdly cheap $54, you can also opt for the smaller G Pen Pro, which should perform similarly, but with a smaller chamber capacity and less precise temperature adjustment. Hell, $25 will get you the G Pen Nova, which works with both ground material and concentrates despite being barely thicker than a cigarette. Either way, these deals aren’t available for long, so get in before they go up in a puff of smoke.

From Gizmodo’s review:

“Pleasant” has come to define much of my time with the Grenco G Pen Elite. It charges quickly via USB and has battery life that last for days of regular use. It also feels great in my tiny hands and fits easily in a coat pocket or a purse. The thing that takes it from “perfectly pleasant” to near outstanding is the price. It’s just $170. That’s damn cheap compared to it’s competitors. The Firefly 2 costs $329.95 and the Crafty retails for $339. Sure those products heat via convection instead of roasting a ceramic chamber, they’re much easier to pull on, and the clouds they produce are enough to fishbowl someone sitting with you, but for nearly half the price the Grenco G Pen Elite is a fantastic deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve ever bought flowers online, you’ve probably taken a pause and a deep breath when you got to checkout and saw how much they cost to ship. It makes some sense—they’re delicate flowers, after all—and you ordered them anyway because you’re a good person, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt.



That’s what makes 1800Flowers’ Mother’s Day deal so tempting. If you use promo code FREESHIP on any of their Mother’s Day bouquets, and set delivery between 5/8-5/11, they’ll waive the shipping and service charges. So go ahead, treat your mom, she deserves it.

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save $75 on the powerful 30C model with promo code EUFY2222, complete with smartphone and Alexa support.

The RoboVac 30c is the same size as the RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear. The RoboVac 30 has been out for a few months, but the 30c adds Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to start or schedule it with your phone, or even by yelling at your Amazon Echo.

Photo: Amazon

It’s not the same brand that our Chelsea Stone just used to class up her laminate apartment countertops, but this marble-patterned contact paper is the same concept, and even cheaper. If you aren’t bold enough to make a brand new countertop, you could still use it to decorate smaller pieces of furniture, picture frames, flower vases, or anything else.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

At 6", compared to the more traditional 8", this J.A. Henckels chef’s knife probably won’t be your daily driver. But it’s worth having a few good, versatile knives to avoid cross-contamination when cooking, and this is a steal at $25.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Like to host friends and family, but don’t actually have an extra bed? This Intex air mattress is 16" high, so your guests won’t feel like they’re sleeping on the ground, and it even has an internal electric pump, so you don’t have to worry about dead batteries.



Graphic: Butcher Box

Butcher Box usually dangles free meat in your face to get you to sign up for their protein delivery service, but for one week only, they’re giving away the pan you need to cook said protein instead.



If you sign up for a new Butcher Box account, you’ll get a $50 code to spend at Lodge’s website, which is enough to buy an essential 12" cast iron skillet with shipping. Or, if you already have one of those (which is likely!), you can use that code to buy anything else on the site, including specialty cookware, enameled dutch ovens, carbon steel pans, and a whole lot more.

Your $50 code comes bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins. Go clean off that grill!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ve seen people flinging these things around your local Crossfit gym, but it’s cheaper than you might think to own your own slam ball. This 15 pounder from TRX is marked down to $32 today (with Prime shipping, apologies to your delivery driver), and promises to work out your entire body while improving your explosiveness.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you haven’t heard by now, you should be washing your face with more than just a washcloth or (gasp!) your hands. The bad news: A good face scrubber is never cheap. The good news: Today, you can snag this very good one from FOREO for a steep discount.



The LUNA 2 normally goes for $199, but Amazon has just marked down the whole line to a manageable $139 — that includes models specifically for normal skin, combination skin, and sensitive skin. We’ve tried this device and saw instant results when it came to skin hydration and texture.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and this week for 4/20, our readers can save 15% with promo code KINJA15.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

Promo code KINJAFOMO15 will also get you 15% off Sunday Scaries’ new FOMO bones, CBD-infused dog treats for anxious pups who suffer minor panic attacks whenever you’re away. They could also come in handy for long drives, trips to the vet, or visits to the dog park with your awkward and introverted companion.

Photo: Indochino

Custom tailored suits aren’t just for Very Important Business People with Super Platinum Medallion status and briefcases that cost more than your rent. At Indochino’s prices, custom suiting is attainable for all, and that’s especially true with our exclusive sale.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more Read

You can grab any suit from this page (a bunch of new styles have been added since the last deal we ran) for just $289-$349 depending on the style, no promo code required. The best part? All of your customizations, alterations, and shipping are included in the price. A lot of them are even cheaper than the suits in Indochino’s clearance section, which sell for $329. Options range from simple, versatile blacks and grays to presidential tan suits and patterned options, so you can definitely find something that will fill a niche in your closet.

If you aren’t familiar with Indochino, this is nothing like buying a suit off the rack. You get to choose every little facet of the suit yourself, and everything is cut to measure to fit you perfectly. But if you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift. There are plenty of fun and colorful options available, as well as lots of business-minded suits that still look great.



Photo: Disney

With this era of Marvel movies about to be bookended by Avengers: Endgame, you may be feeling nostalgic about the earlier films in the canon. So if there are any favorites that you don’t already have in your library, Amazon’s got a bunch of them marked down to $10 to own digitally.



Not all of the Marvel movies are included in the sale, but you can get a good cross section, and even save on Infinity War if you missed it in theaters.

Photo: Eric Ravenscraft

Update: Now even cheaper!

So, you want to be a dungeon master? Well let me tell you, friend, it takes guts, it takes creativity, it takes patience. But most of all, it takes a DM screen.



D&D’s Dungeon Master’s Screen Reincarnated is the gold standard for screens. Here’s what our Eric Ravenscraft had to say about it on The Inventory:

As DM, you’ll have a lot of information you want to hide from players until the time is right. Whether it’s sheets with plot information, or just dice rolls that you can’t reveal yet, you’ll need a way to hide that information. The simplest way to do so is with a DM Screen. These large screens give you plenty of private space at the table. The outside has intricate decorations to help set the mood for your players, but inside there are shorthand tables and reference sheets for common calculations you’ll have to do as DM.

It normally costs about $12, but today on Amazon, you can grab it for just $9.