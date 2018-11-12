Photo: Gizmodo

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you aren’t a professional photographer, but still value image quality and features in your drone, the DJI Mavic Air offers the best combination of portability, ease of use, and camera specs on the market. It’s rarely been discounted much from its usual $800, but now you can get it for an all-time low $700 on Amazon.



The DJI Mavic Air Wins In the past couple years, you could ask a drone to be two things: good or small. But never both.… Read more Read

I had a chance to fly one of these at Outpost this year, and as an old Phantom 2 owner, I was completely blown away. It folds up small enough to fit in a jacket pocket, but holds remarkably still in the air. Front and rear obstacle avoidance cameras keep it from crashing into a tree (or a person), and its gimbal-stabilized 4K camera can automatically track moving subjects, or perform pre-programmed shooting routines. You’ll have a ton of fun with this thing.