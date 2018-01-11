Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Ramóna Udvardi

Surprise! We’ve got another iPad deal. For Cyber Monday only, Walmart’s offering the previous generation model for $299, with a souped-up 128GB of storage onboard.



This one doesn’t work with the Apple Pencil like the newest model (which may or may not still be on sale for $249/$329, I’ve given up trying to keep track), and it has a processor that’s a year older, but it’s still a terrific tablet. for that price.

We don’t see iTunes gift card discounts in excess of 15% very often anymore, so when you can get $20 off a $100 card, you should jump at the chance. You can use the card to pay for apps, music, movies, Apple Music subscriptions, and even iCloud storage, so this is basically a 20% discount on all things content. Just select the $100 gift card, and use promo code APP20 to save at checkout.

In addition to our reader-exclusive discounts, the RoboVac 30, and the miniature projector deals that we’ve already covered, Anker put all of the following products on sale today for Cyber Monday.

The SoundCore Spirit headphones are noteworthy for featuring Bluetooth 5.0 and an eight hour battery in a tiny package. The $18 wall charger is worth grabbing if you own any USB-C devices (though the Power Delivery port is only 18W), and the PowerCore 13000 battery pack is worth a shout-out, because Anker’s batteries just don’t go on sale that often anymore. Head below for the rest of the deals.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday “computer components, laptops, and accessories”sale sure is eclectic, but that just means that there’s something for everybody in there. Inside, you’ll find discounted Chromebooks for every budget, gaming peripherals, graphics cards (including a GTX 1070 for $300), a 3TB external drive for $70, and even a 2TB SSD for one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on that capacity. A few favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to check out the complete sale.



If you still use wired headphones day-to-day, Bose’s legendary QC25s are on sale for a ridiculously low $110 on Amazon for Cyber Monday. They sound great, they have excellent active noise cancelation, and they’re down to an all-time low price by about $50. You just have to be okay with that wire...



...and if you aren’t, the wireless QC35s remain on sale for $299, a $50 discount, and the same deal we saw on Black Friday.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Anker has become a pretty big player in the projector space, thanks in large part to the success of the soda can-sized Nebula Capsule. We’ve covered it in detail here, but while it’s certainly not the brightest or sharpest projector around, its sheer convenience and portability is unmatched in the space. Today only for Cyber Monday, you can grab the Capsule for $236, the best price we’ve seen since it was on Kickstarter.



Speaking of Kickstarter, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that you can still preorder the Capsule 2, which is brighter and sharper, for $399 on the crowdfunding platform.

If you’d rather trade portability for better image quality, the new Nebula Prizm 2 is also on sale today for an all-time low $200. It’s twice as bright as the Capsule, and boasts a 1080p sensor, but it doesn’t have any smart apps built in, and it has to be plugged in at all times.

Whether you’re buying yourself a new router, or “gifting” one to your parents so that you can actually get online when you go home for the holidays, Amazon’s Netgear Cyber Monday sale has what you need. Routers, range extenders, ethernet switches, cable modems, and even full mesh networking kits are on sale for some of the best prices ever, today only.



The venerable old R6700 will get the job done in any apartment or smaller home for an all-time low $69, but for larger homes, you’ll want one of the $200 Orbi kits. That price is valid on both the wall plug-ins and the more powerful (but less space-efficient) full-size trio, but it’s the best price ever for both.

Carrying a laptop around with you is probably a fact of your work life, so do it in style with this Leather 13" Laptop Messenger Bag. The price varies a little by color, but it starts at just $40, which is spare change compared to the cost of replacing your computer and everything on it. You’re much less likely to damage or lose your (or your company’s) expensive asset when it’s in this bag, which even has pockets for all your smaller items to really maximize its usefulness. You might even be able to convert it into a weekender, with determination and extremely smart packing.



Photo: Amazon

There are a lot of good headphones out there, but there’s only one Nuraphone. As we covered on The Inventory, Nuraphone performs a completely automated listening test to map the way your ears perceive sound, and then tailors your audio accordingly so that you hear your music the way it’s meant to be heard. At its usual $399, personalized sound doesn’t come cheap, but it’s down to $279 today for Cyber Monday, the first discount we’ve ever seen.



Cyber Monday is a great excuse to upgrade your home office or PC gaming battle station, as Amazon is running a wide-ranging sale on computer monitors, docking stations, and monitor arms for one day only.



You’ll find several 16x9 and ultrawide monitors starting at $90 from a variety of manufacturers, catering to both regular office work and high-end gaming. There’s even a 32" 4K in there from BenQ. Amazon’s also discounting their own AmazonBasics articulating monitor arms, so you can mount your new screens and clear off desk space. Just remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

If you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on one of Samsung’s current (and excellent) Galaxy phones, Amazon has just the ticket this Cyber Monday. Not only are the phones discounted from their usual prices ($800 for the Note9, $640 for the S9+, $520 for the S9), but they also come with your choice of a free Echo Show, or a free Echo Spot and an Echo smart speaker.



For anyone counting, those two Echo choices are a wash at $230 at their normal prices, but for Cyber Monday, the new 10" Echo Show is selling for $180, while the Echo and the Spot combined would set you back $159.

If you still don’t have an Instant Pot in your kitchen (or want a second; it’s not that crazy!), your two best Cyber Monday options are the Instant Pot Ultra for $85 (down from the usual $120-$150), or the Instant Pot Smart with Wi-Fi for $90 (one of its first discounts from $150).



In terms of cooking, they’re both going to be basically the same. The Ultra technically has more cooking modes, but you’ll probably only ever use three of them. So the choice really comes down to looks vs. Wi-Fi. You can control the Smart model with your phone and use pre-programmed recipes, but it uses the old-school (and very dated looking) button interface. The Ultra looks like a much more high-end appliance, if that’s something you value in your kitchen. You can’t go wrong either way, the only mistake you can make is to not buy one.



Instant Pot’s official 6 qt. nonstick inner pot is also on sale for $15, down from the usual $15. You don’t need it, but it’s a nice extra.



And finally, if you think you’ll need the space, grab the 8 qt. DUO model for $80. That’s not quite as cheap as Black Friday, but it’s a great deal if you cook for large groups.

In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.



If you ever have to deal with power shortages and brief outages, Amazon’s offering all-time low prices on a trio of CyberPower UPS battery backups, today only for Cyber Monday.



If you use a desktop computer, these will of course keep your machine running without any interruption in the event of a power outage, which means you won’t lose any unsaved work. But even if you only use laptops and mobile devices at home, they could still run lamps, your router and modem, or even a TV until the power comes back on.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

The release of the new Apple Watch Series 4 coincided with a price drop for the still-excellent Series 3. But this is deals week, which means prices have dropped even lower.



This deal is valid for the 42mm GPS model ($229), plus both sizes in GPS + Cellular configurations. All of the prices are $80 below Apple’s new MSRPs, but we don’t expect it to last for long.

While AirPods offer the most seamless headphone experience for iPhone owners, BeatsX and the fitness-friendly Powerbeats3 are probably tied for a close second, and you can get a pair of either for the best price ever right now for Cyber Monday.



From Gizmodo’s BeatsX Review:

“The Beats X are the third product from Beats (and the fourth from all of Apple) to use the new W1 Bluetooth chipset. This Apple-designed chipset should allow for better battery life. It also makes pairing with an Apple device a total snap—as long as your iPhone runs iOS 10.1 or higher. All I had to do to pair was turn the Beats X and bring them near my phone. A ‘Connect’ button instantly popped up and I was off—music ready to be heard wirelessly.”

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20. The ever-so-slightly-slower SanDisk Ultra cards have even higher capacities on sale, from 200GB all the way up to 400GB, all at all-time low prices.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.

Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $6 | Amazon



Note: These deals are expected to go live at midnight ET tonight.

If you haven’t found the right TV deal for you this Deals Week, Walmart just put several new models on sale for Cyber Monday. The sets are definitely on the low end: most lack smart apps and HDR, some aren’t 4K, and even the Samsung is from the company’s entry level 4K lineup. But if you need a spare TV for an extra room in your house, and it doesn’t have to be the best of the best, these are rock bottom prices.

Walmart and Esports Arena have their own line of gaming PCs now, and you can save on a couple of the laptops today for Cyber Monday.



$799 gets you a Core i5, a GTX 1050, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD (paired with a 1TB HDD), or you can spend $1199 to upgrade to a Core i7, GTX 1060, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Both computers include 15" 1080p displays with 144hz refresh rates, and even backlit mechanical (!!) keyboards.

That’s a $200 discount in both cases, and the first deal we’ve seen on these machines, both of which qualify for the Intel eSports Pack Bundle, which includes free downloads of games like Paladins and PUBG.

LG’s SK9Y sound bar was one of our readers’ favorites, and it’s easy to see why. With just one bar and a wireless subwoofer, you can enjoy get 5.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos audio, thanks to three front-firing speakers, two on the side (to bounce off the walls), and two on top (to bounce off the ceiling for the Atmos effect).

Dolby Atmos content has gotten a lot more common over the past year, and there’s every indication that it’s the future of home theater audio. The Apple TV supports it, as does the new (currently $35) Fire TV Stick, so it’s easier than ever to envelop yourself in sound.

Today’s $450 deal from Amazon is over $200 less than usual, and one of the best deals we’ve ever seen.



Amazon sells a ton of affordable tech essentials under its AmazonBasics brand, and dozens of them (including some surprises) are on sale right now for Cyber Monday.



Your basic essentials like rechargeable AA batteries, USB-C cables, and Velcro cable ties are here, as you’d expect, but did you know AmazonBasics has a UPS power supply? An LED mouse pad? A cool retractable Lightning cable? Yeah, me either. Be sure to head over to Amazon to see all of the deals; chances are there’s something you can use.

The new Echo Dot has been available for just $24 for the last few days, but now you can get it with a WeMo Mini smart plug for just $29. These two devices are all you need to control, say, you Christmas tree lights with nothing but your voice.



Sonos’ Black Friday deals are here, and I won’t bury the lede: you can score the first real, official discount ever on the Sonos Beam. The smart sound bar offers stunning audio quality, and can be the basis of a truly wireless surround sound system if you pair it with other Sonos speakers. Gizmodo loves it, and you will too.



The Sonos One, the atomic unit of excellent wireless audio, is also on sale for $25 off. It offers the same incredibly sound you loved from the Play:1, but with a nicer design and built-in support for Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2.

Rounding out the deals are $100 discounts on the Sonos Sub (which is a subwoofer, obviously) and the Connect:Amp, which essentially powers your passive speakers, and brings them into your own personal Sonos ecosystem.

And while not a Cyber Monday deal per se, you can also get the old Play:1 refurbished for $119, which is a great way to add more rooms to system for a (relatively) affordable price.

Unless you really need to print in color, Brother makes some of the only printers worth buying, and their small office-friendly MFCL2710DW is on sale for a consumer-level price today.



Like Brother’s home printers, this model spits out about 32 pages per minute, includes Wi-Fi connectivity, uses inexpensive and long-lasting toner, and just generally works much more reliably than any inkjet printer out there. The biggest advantage of this model over a consumer-level HL-series printer is that it includes a document feeder for the scanner, meaning it can automatically scan 50 pages in a row with no user input. You might use that feature, like, once, but you’ll probably be really glad you have it.

Advertisement

$100 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model, so list that inkjet printer of yours on Craigslist, and go lock in your order.

Photo: Gizmodo

While it can’t handle the highest end games of the Oculus Rift, the portable Oculus Go doesn’t require a $1500+ gaming PC to use. Hell, it doesn’t even need a smartphone. It’s a fully integrated, fully portable VR headset that you can use to watch videos and play basic games, and it’s on sale for the first time ever for deals week. We’re only talking about a $20 discount here, but this thing was so cheap to begin with, that we’ll take it.



Crawling behind your tree twice a day to plug in and unplug your Christmas tree lights? Bah, Hum-plug. Bring your tree into 2018 with this $16 TP-Link Mini Smart Plug, which allows you to enable or disable your outlets with your smartphone, put them on an automated schedule, or control them using Alexa. All that, and it only occupies on socket. Santa would definitely approve.

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.

We haven’t seen many deals on the new model since it was released, but you can currently grab the 32GB model for an all-time low $249 for Cyber Monday, or a 128GB model for $329 (hint: get that one). If you ask me, it’s worth it just to play Civilization VI.

Update: Amazon just dropped the two-bulb color starter kit to an all-time low $80, or bundled with a previous generation Echo Dot for $90. Considering the bulbs cost $40 alone each (on sale!), this is far and away the best Hue deal we’ve seen this Cyber Monday.

Advertisement

It’s 2018. It’s time for your lighting to do more than just turn off and on. At the very least, you should be able to control it with a smart device. Amazon is currently discounting a number of Philips Hue bulbs that can do just that, so you can join the rest of us here in the 21st century. Or, if you’ve already got the basics, there’s also a deal to be had on the ambient lightstrip, so you can really lean into that futuristic Blade Runner vibe. Except, hopefully, for the bleak post-apocalyptic overtones.

