Home is where the heart is where you’ll find some killer deals. You’ve reached our Cyber Monday deals hub for all things home, including all the smart home gear your house can handle, plus furniture, kitchen accessories, tools, and more. Stay tuned, we’ll be updating this post as deals go live, and throughout the day.

If you still don’t have an Instant Pot in your kitchen (or want a second; it’s not that crazy!), your two best Cyber Monday options are the Instant Pot Ultra for $85 (down from the usual $120-$150), or the Instant Pot Smart with Wi-Fi for $90 (one of its first discounts from $150).



In terms of cooking, they’re both going to be basically the same. The Ultra technically has more cooking modes, but you’ll probably only ever use three of them. So the choice really comes down to looks vs. Wi-Fi. You can control the Smart model with your phone and use pre-programmed recipes, but it uses the old-school (and very dated looking) button interface. The Ultra looks like a much more high-end appliance, if that’s something you value in your kitchen. You can’t go wrong either way, the only mistake you can make is to not buy one.



Instant Pot’s official 6 qt. nonstick inner pot is also on sale for $15, down from the usual $15. You don’t need it, but it’s a nice extra.



And finally, if you think you’ll need the space, grab the 8 qt. DUO model for $80. That’s not quite as cheap as Black Friday, but it’s a great deal if you cook for large groups.

In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.



We all have handy people in our lives who jump at the chance to fix things that we ourselves can’t, and while I’m sure you repay them with beer, a real gift would surely be appreciated at the end of the year.



This Amazon Cyber Monday sale features tons of tools for any job, most of which are under $100. The Gerber Dime multitool is a no-brainer stocking stuffer at $10, GearWrench has a really nice ratchet set for $75, this popular Bosch drill is a lot smaller and lighter than most, and who wouldn’t love a laser measure?

500 years from now, people are still going to be decorating their homes with mod furnishings. The designs are so good that they’ll never die. Because of that, there’s really no reason for Amazon to offer discounts on mid-century furniture and lighting, but they did, and now here we are. It’s up to you whether you shop for cool little accents or larger pieces that can anchor a room, but por qué no los dos?



If you’re still using the $10 pots and pans you bought when you moved into your first apartment, Amazon’s Cyber Sunday All-Clad sale has your name on it. While All-Clad cookware is never cheap, it heats up much faster and more evenly than most pans thanks to its trademark steel-encased aluminum core, and is basically indestructible to boot. You may never have to buy pans again in your life if you buy these.



The highlight here is a combo pack with both a 12" and a 10" tri-ply skillet for $154. These skillets are some of the most popular pieces of cookware we’ve ever posted, and usually cost $100 or more individually. Just be warned, once you use the skillets, you’ll want to start buying All-Clad versions of everything.

Also included in the sale are a seven-piece set (four pans, three lids) of the same D3 tri-ply style cookware for $350, and also an anodized aluminum nonstick set for $238. I’m never one to recommend nonstick cookware—it’ll never last as long as stainless steel—but this is as good as it gets. Unlike most nonstick cookware, these pans are oven and dishwasher safe, and even work with induction cooktops. Those are both all-time low prices, but they’re only available today.

Garlands, wreaths, and poinsettias are a crucial elements for traditional Christmas decor, and so much the better if they’re live. Today only, The Bouqs offers you the chance to festivate your home and save money at the same time, with 25% off sitewide via coupon code CHEERS25. Plants also make nice gifts for people who want for nothing, so maybe if your parents absolutely refuse to tell you what they want for Christmas because they “don’t need anything,” you could send them a floral arrangement and win the Favorite Child trophy for the year. (Don’t think you’re off the hook if you’re an only child — the dog or cat could totally swoop in and claim the award if you fail to earn it.)



Bissell’s pet stain eraser isn’t just for pet stains; it’s great for cleaning up after messy humans as well. This model has a window cleaning attachment that can remove smudges and streaks from glass, and it’s down to $75 for Cyber Monday, the first discount we’ve seen from its original $100.

A good iron is something everyone should own, and Amazon’s top-selling model from Rowenta is just $50 today as part of the site’s Cyber Monday festivities, or about $20-$40 less than usual. With nearly 5,000 reviews, it’s one of the most popular irons on Amazon, and this deal is the best price in two years, when it was briefly down to $47.

Red alert: Target’s Cyber Monday offer is live, and it’s 15% off almost everything on the site. (There are some exclusions, but qualifying items are clearly marked.) This is it, the big dance. The reason we care about Cyber Monday. Your chance to save on clothes, toys, furniture, electronics, and pretty much anything else you might want to buy. Shop it now, before all the good stuff is gone!



With everything else you’ve got going on for the next month, picking up teacher gifts may have been pushed to the back burner. But today, Amazon is giving you a golden (and silver, and purple, and green) opportunity to get that done with a major sale on markers, pens, and color sticks. You can never have too many Sharpies, and Paper Mate’s felt tip pens have something of a cult following among educators. You can even pick up some Mr. Sketch scented markers for the kids’ stockings while you’re at it.



How’s this for efficiency: The AeroGarden Classic 6 with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit can grow up to six plants at a time, and it doesn’t even need dirt to do it. Just fill it with water, add nutrients when it tells you to, and it’ll do the rest, including turning the grow lights off and on when necessary. Not sure what to plant? It comes with a starter pack of Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint, so you can work from there and see what you like. You’ve got time to figure it out. What you don’t have time for is waiting to buy — the $69 price is good today only.



It’s 2018, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s cordless V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful new V10 is arguably the first that can truly, completely replace a corded vacuum, at least for smaller homes.



We haven’t really seen any discounts on the V10 since its release in March, but Amazon’s now offering the powerful Animal configuration for an all-time low $379, down from the original $600 selling price, and the best price ever by $70. This model doesn’t include the soft cleaning head of the Absolute model, but it has a larger bin and more accessories than the entry level Motorhead, which is only a few bucks cheaper right now. All of the V10s include the same 60 minute (!!) battery, and the same powerful motor.

Tuft & Needle makes an affordable mattress just for Amazon called The Nod, and it’s even more affordable than usual for Cyber Monday, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.



These 8" foam mattresses-in-a-box aren’t quite as thick as Tuft & Needle’s main mattress, but honestly, you probably won’t be able to tell a difference, and they’d be great for a guest room or a kid’s room, at the very least. And unlike some similarly priced mattresses on Amazon, this one comes with a 100 night trial period, so there’s no risk in giving it a shot.

Cyber Monday prices start at just $205 for a twin, and even the queen breaks the magical $300 barrier at $295.

No matter how great your kitchen knives are, they all need some tender loving care from time to time. This $7 Lansky BladeMedic includes two v-sharpeners, a fold-out sharpening rod, and a ceramic sharpening edge for serrated knives, all in a handheld package that can fit into any kitchen drawer.



This thing amazingly has a 4.6 star review average from over 3,000 customers, and it’s sold out within a few hours pretty much every time we’ve posted it at this price, so I wouldn’t wait.

I’m no expert in thermodynamics, but I think the fact that the De’Longhi Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine can get water hot enough to make coffee in less than 30 seconds is pretty impressive. Equally impressive is today’s $60 price point, courtesy of Amazon and Cyber Monday. Conventional wisdom says it’s impossible for a product or service to be cheap, fast, and good, but in this case, maybe it can?



They don’t call it the dead of the winter for nothing. As beings that are 60% water, it’s a wonder that humans can survive during the driest time of year at all. But now, with Amazon’s Cyber Monday Gold Box featuring a variety of humidifiers, you can let your fears of shriveling into nothingness, well, shrivel into nothingness. I’ve personally enjoyed the life-giving moisture of this $30 Crane model, but with cool mist capabilities across the board, any of the options on sale will do. Buy one for every room in your house now, since evolution will probably start to favor those with humidifiers, anyway.

You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and carving jack-o-lanterns. For Cyber Monday, Amazon’s discounting the Dremel 4000-6/50 to $79, a new all-time low.



The Dremel 4000 features a variable speed motor that can spin anywhere from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM, and includes 50 accessories and six attachments to get you started with projects all around the house. You can also pair it with a keyless chuck for $90.

The new Echo Dot has been available for just $24 for the last few days, but now you can get it with a WeMo Mini smart plug for just $29. These two devices are all you need to control, say, you Christmas tree lights with nothing but your voice.



Yi makes our readers’ favorite budget action cam, and now, they’ve brought that expertise to an extremely affordable dash cam. $25 gets you the Yi Dash Cam today (after clipping the $15 coupon), complete with a 1080p sensor, and evenWi-Fi for easy offloading of clips onto your phone.

Labels are probably most useful in an office, what with billions of files to keep track of and mail to send, which is why a DYMO LabelWriter just makes sense. It allows you to easily print labels, featuring everything from plain text, to barcodes and graphics, straight from your computer, and in today’s Amazon Gold Box, two models are down to their lowest prices ever: the DYMO LabelWriter 450 Thermal Label Printer is just $46, while the DYMO LabelWriter 450 Twin Turbo is down to $100. Several varieties of labels are also included in the Gold Box, so you’ll be more prepared than put everything in its place.

With so many incredible Cyber Monday deals on big ticket items, it’s easy to forget the small stuff. But don’t overlook Amazon’s current sale on tons of household cleaners and baby necessities. Take 20% off air fresheners, floor cleaners, dishwasher fluid, laundry detergent, baby wipes, and diapers, and be prepared for the every day messes of the holiday season and beyond.

There’s almost nothing more satisfying than blasting away dirt with a pressure washer. It combines the “job well done” sensation of completing a chore and the zen effect of watching grime disappear methodically, in nice, orderly lines. If you’ve never tried it, you should — maybe with the Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer with Hose Reel that’s nearly 50% off at Amazon today. Just pace yourself, and try not to get addicted to the feeling. There is such a thing as too clean.



I don’t believe you if you say you have never in your life wished for something like the Mac Sports Heavy Duty Collapsible All Terrain Utility Wagon; it would improve your experience in so many situations that you kind of owe it to yourself to buy it. No longer will you have to lug equipment, chairs, and children to the field for soccer games — just load it all into the wagon and go. Paying for expensive drinks at outdoor concerts and festivals? Nah, just toss some in a cooler and make the wagon your own personal beverage kiosk. And let’s just talk about the beach. Finally, you can get all your gear to the sand (and back) in a single trip, thanks to this little miracle of modern design. Ask not what this wagon can do for you. Ask why you don’t already have one.



Wayfair’s Cyber Monday sale is here, and it is massive. You can save big on a laundry list of home decor items like wall art, area rugs, sheets & comforters, sofas, mattresses, dining room furniture, and more.



There’s so many items to look through, so make some time in your schedule. If you’re needing some place to start, I like this mid-century modern coffee table, wild flower center piece, and industrial-style platform bed.

This sale ends Monday at midnight, so head on over to Wayfair to see it all for yourself. Let us know about your favorite finds in the comment section!

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But Cyber Monday’s 10% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, and we were hoping for a bigger discount, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.

To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code COZY10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those aren’t eligible for the aforementioned common podcast discounts.

My parents bought a Traeger grill a couple years ago, and holy crap it’s cool. You pour wood pellets (there a ton of different kinds) into the container on the left side of the grill, select the temperature you want, and the grill feeds the pellets into a heating element at whatever speed is necessary to maintain that exact temperature. The result is smokey deliciousness with the ease of using an oven.



The Renegade Pro model gives you 380 square inches of cooking space, and $490 is a whopping $210 less than usual. Just remember to invite me over the first time you use it to smoke a brisket.

Anova’s older sous-vide cookers go on sale with some regularity, but Black Friday is one of your first chances to save on the newer, significantly smaller Nano circulator.

At 750W, it’s nearly as powerful as the old models, and still includes Bluetooth (but sadly not Wi-Fi), but it’ll take up a lot less space in your kitchen cabinets. In fact, this one can fit inside most drawers. Get it for an all-time low $64 on Amazon right now, down from the usual $99.

If only the best will do, the gorgeous Joule circulator has a rare deal down to $143. Honestly, I wouldn’t recommend it at $80 more than the Anova Nano, but if you’ve got the cash and a strong preference (here’s a great breakdown of the differences), it doesn’t go on sale often.



Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in a bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, kind of like food hot tub, but the result is food that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.

August’s third genration Smart Lock lets you lock and unlock your door from using your phone, and you can get the silver or black model for just $99 today, an all-time low.



Assuming you have your phone with you whenever you leave the house, an August Smart Lock-installed door will auto lock behind you and unlock as you approach. It’s especially useful because you don’t have to necessarily be home to grant or restrict access to people like dog walkers, maintenance workers, or other people who need to come into your house; just send them a guest key with the August app. And since it integrates with your existing deadbolt, you can continue using a physical key as well, if your phone ever dies.

Unlike previous August locks, this one doesn’t have Wi-Fi built in—it uses Bluetooth to talk to your phone—but you can add a Wi-Fi hub to your router to access it over the internet from anywhere.

Haul out the holly and get holly jolly: Your Christmas decorations have been waiting all year for their time to shine, and that time is now. Decor need a refresh? That’s okay too, because this weekend only, Target is taking $25 off when you spend $75 or more on Christmas decorations. It works on lights, trees, ornaments, stockings, wreaths, and all the other trimmings you require for a most festive dwelling, so don’t be a Grinch. Seize this opportunity to make the next month merry and bright.

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can score the lowest price ever on the powerful RoboVac 30.



The RoboVac 30 is the same size as the new RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear.

The $200 list price is already $70 less than usual, and would be an all-time low on its own, but promo code KINJA217 will save you an extra $10 at checkout.

Decorating your home is a never-ending process. It might take years to find the exact perfect seating for your dining area. But you still need somewhere to sit in the interim, and this $50 Mainstays Adjustable-Height Swivel Barstool 3-Pack is a great placeholder. They’re crazy cheap and perfectly adequate in appearance, your Mr. Right Now while you continue to search for Mr. Right. (Unless, of course, you decide that these are the ideal stools for your counter after all. People fall in love without meaning to every day.)



Nest’s iconic thermostats don’t go on sale often, and sizable discounts on their other products are even rarer still, so Cyber Monday really is a great chance to join the ecosystem, or expand your collection. Save $70 on the third generation Nest Learning Thermostat, get the nearly-as-good Nest Thermostat E for $40 less, take $20 off the Protect smoke detector (both the battery and wired versions), and even save $50 on the outdoor Nest Cam, or $70 on the indoor one.



If we see any more Nest deals, we’ll be sure to add them to this post.

If you’re overdue for some new tires, Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals include some solid, <ahem>, rollbacks.



The deal most of you will be interested in is the Goodyear collection, which is basically a flat $20 off each individual tire. There aren’t really any performance tires in there, but there are lots of solid all-season tires, and pretty much everyone has a Walmart nearby for installation.

If you want higher performance tires, you’ll want to check out the Cooper and Pirelli sections, which offer up to $60 off a set of four (the Coopers are sold in pairs for $30 off, the Pirellis are sold four at a time for $60 off). While those deals lag behind the Goodyears in raw dollar figures, they’re still a solid deal on higher-end tires, with no annoying rebates necessary.

The Day of the Turkey has come and gone, but even though you’re poultry’d out now, there are still some big food-centric holidays on the horizon. That’s why you should capitalize on ThermoWorks’ Cyber Monday discounts. Their ever reliable ThermaPen Classic is down to $63, while the ThermaPen Mk4 is going for $74. While you’re at it, add a $51 ChefAlarm and a $34 DOT thermometer to your culinary utility belt. Christmastime You and your Christmastime roast will be glad you did.

Miir, the beloved makers of some of our favorite camp cups and growlers, are having a 40% off sale during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And we’re topping it off with an extra 15% discount with our exclusive code, 15MiiRExtra. So keep your beer cold for 24 hours or that mulled wine hot for 12, without any nonsense, because life’s too short.



You know the drill, Pop Chart Lab (actually, now simply Pop Chart) adds beautiful information to your walls, whether it’s a map of all the breweries of the US, a field guide for the birds of North America, a taxonomy of rap names, a chart of whiskey varieties, or an immensely useful guide of 50 common issues in English language usage. Whatever you nerd out on, you’ll find your wall companion here. Use code BF25 to get that 25% off. Valid thru 11.26.18.



Here’s a deal to get your tail wagging: If you have a pet and you sometimes need to buy things for said pet, there’s a pretty good chance it’s on sale now thanks to Chewy’s Cyber Monday discounts. Fetch up to 50% off a range of pet essentials, from food to treats to toys, plus a good amount of items are buy one, get one — just note the deal on each listing in green, and use the sidebar to filter for your pet’s preferences. But hurry, this sale won’t sit...staaaaay around for long.

This is it. This is the year you finally get your wrapping paper in order and under control. You can find all the supplies you need at The Container Store, and through Sunday, you’ll get 25% off one item. (The discount will apply automatically to a qualifying purchase when you’re signed in to your free POP! account.) If you were waiting for a Christmas miracle, hoping someone else would handle the organization for you, it’s time to face the facts: You’re almost definitely going to have to do it yourself. But at least this way you can save a little scrilla in the process.

An alarm system is one of those things that you never want to need, but if you’re going to get one, consider this Ring Alarm Home Security System, now down to $159 — its lowest price ever — on Amazon. The five-piece kit includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range detector, all of which can be managed with the Ring app. And if you’d like to have someone else looking our for you and your household, you can opt in to contract-free 24/7 professional home monitoring for $10 per month. The peace of mind it will provide, though, is priceless.



Here’s a deal you can get comfortable with: sofa-in-a-box purveyors at Burrow at offering up to $500 in savings on their easy-to-assemble seats, pillows, and throws with promo code HOLIDAY18 — the more you spend, the more you save (as these things usually go). All orders up to $999 get 10% off, and you can take $150 off orders $1000+, $250 off orders $1250+, $350 off orders $1500+, $500 off orders $2000+. If you need to sit down for a minute and take that in, we get it. Just don’t take too long; this offer is only valid through December 2.

Comforters are nice and cuddly and, well, comforting at first, but you’d be hard pressed to find one that doesn’t turn a bed into a sauna by morning for those of us who run hot. Enter: the Buffy. These comforters are made from super soft eucalyptus fibers and filled with BPA-free recycled plastic water bottles — plus, they’re anti-microbial, cruelty-free, water-conservational, and machine-washable. But, most importantly, they’re breathable as hell (trust us, we tried it), and today, sizes across the bed spectrum are 20% off with promo code SOFLUFFY. This deal won’t last through the night, though, so get yours today and stop sweating the sleep stuff.

It might look like something Rey would wear while scouring for spare parts on Jakku, but this neck wrap is actually a travel pillow, and a great one at that.



The Trtl pillow uses a hidden ribs to support your neck as you doze off in your tiny coach airline seat. Just wrap Trtl around your neck, placing the ribs on whichever side you want to lay your head (including directly under your chin) pop on some noise-cancelling headphones, and try your darnedest to get some shut-eye.

In case it wasn’t obvious, the big advantage of this design is size; Trtl weighs less than 1/3 of a pound, can attach to your luggage, and is far less bulky than a memory foam pillow. Our readers can get the pillow for an all-time low $21 today with promo code 30KINJABF, an exclusive deal for Cyber Monday.