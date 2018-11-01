Welcome to our hub for all of the best Black Friday deals in the world of tech! Speakers, TVs, headphones, laptops, tablets, battery packs <deep breath> cameras, storage devices, sound bars, wearables...you’ll find it all here. Stay tuned, we’ll be updating this post as deals go live, and throughout the holiday weekend.
The Best Deals
If you’re cool with buying lightly used products, it could pay off in a big way, literally. Amazon Warehouse has just launched its Black Friday deals, featuring thousands of used items going for 20% off their regular prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from luggage, to baby, to power tools. And don’t forget to check out the Bargain Bin for used items up to 50% off a bunch miscellaneous stuff. Chances are we could also use something from this sale.
Amazon has quietly come out with a pretty exciting lineup of Fire TV streaming gadgets over the past few months, and they all just went on sale for Black Friday.
You can get a regular Fire TV Stick for $25, but it’s almost definitely worth spending $10 more to get the new version, which supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio.
Moving up the line, the Fire TV Cube is essentially a Fire TV 4K with an Echo Dot built in, allowing you to control your TV with your voice, totally hands-free. It’s also on sale for $60, or half its original price.
But perhaps the most interesting device here is the new Fire TV Recast. This DVR is designed explicitly for cord cutters, and works with any OTA antenna. Rather than plugging straight into your TV, it broadcasts live or recorded shows over Wi-Fi to your Fire TV, an Amazon Echo Show, or any iOS or Android device, no matter where you are in the world. Both the two-tuner 500GB and four-tuner 1TB models are on sale for the first time ever, and you can also save by buying a bundle that includes a Fire TV Stick 4K and an antenna.
Microsoft is a hardware manufacturer now, and a damn decent one at that. Whether you’ve been pining for the laptop-replacing Surface Pro 5 or 6, the iPad-like Surface Go, or the the wonderfully old-school Surface Laptop 2, they’re all on sale for Black Friday, starting now.
Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.
The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped $11, the 128GB went from $25 to $20, and the 256GB dropped from $60 all the way to $45.
If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.
Tile trackers make great gifts for friends who are always late because they can never find their keys (seriously, they’re so punctual, everyone’s always said it, they just couldn’t find their keys hahaha!), and Amazon’s Tile Sport Black Friday deal just went live. $20 gets you a single Tile, and $35 gets you two, both all-time low prices.
The Tile Sport doesn’t include a replaceable battery like the newest models, but it is waterproof, and boasts an impressive 200' range. Just attach it to whatever you’re always losing, and use the free phone app to make it beep.
We’re expecting to see the new Sonos One drop to $175 closer to Black Friday, but if you don’t care about its built-in Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2 support, you can get a free $30 Amazon gift card when you buy a couple of the old Play:1s. They sound just as good as the new model (which is to say, they sound incredible), but at a lower price.
Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $300 at Amazon today for Black Friday, down from the usual $329-$349. Is that a lot of money? Yes. Is it worth it? <Waves frantically in your eye line to get your attention since you can’t hear us> Yes.
Bose quite possibly made the best truly wireless earbuds money can buy, and they just got their best discount ever for Black Friday.
The Bose SoundSport Free boast rock solid connectivity (not a given in this space), IPX4 sweat and rain resistance, and arguably better sound quality than you’d find from any competing product. You can read Gizmodo’s review here if you’d like to know more, then get them for $169 (down from around $200), while they last.
Note: You may be able to get them for $10 off at Walmart with code ELLEN10 (new accounts only).
With a 20 hour battery, the ability to connect to three different phones, IPX7 water resistance, and a USB port that can recharge your phone, it’s no wonder JBL’s Charge 3 is our readers’ favorite water-resistant Bluetooth speaker. Rarely seen under $100, you can grab it starting today for its Black Friday price of $90.
V-Moda’s design language is unmistakable, and not everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying that they make really great headphones. Their Crossfade Wireless over-ears are virtually indestructible, can run in both wireless and wired mode, and pack in massive 50mm drivers that should sound terrific no matter what you’re listening to. Today only, they’re down to $115 on Amazon, an all-time low, and about $50 less than usual.
Anker is best known for its portable, battery-powered projectors, but if you’re planning on setting one up and leaving it in place, their Prizm projectors are more affordable.
The original Prizm, which we’ve covered before, is limited to 480p and 100 lumens, so you’ll only really be able to use it in a dark room, but at an all-time low $88, it definitely could have its uses.
Or, for $250 (with promo code NEBULAL2), you can step up to the new Prizm 2, which boasts a 1080p sensor, and twice the brightness of its predecessor. It’s still probably not bright enough to use as your main home theater, but it could be great in a bedroom or garage that’s usually pretty dark.
GoPro has been taking a beating on Wall Street, but its cameras are still best-in-class. We haven’t seen any Black Friday deals on the high-end HERO7 Black just yet, but the HERO7 Silver and HERO7 White are already on sale for $70 and $20 off, respectively.
The Silver can capture 4K footage at 30 FPS (the Black bumps that up to 60), while the White maxes out at 1440p footage at 60 FPS. For more on the differences between the models to help you decide, check out Gizmodo’s coverage.
The best all-around SSD for most people is down to $73 for 500GB, $128 for 1TB, or $295 for 2TB, all of which are the best prices ever. It’d obviously be a great upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, but you could also stick it in a cheap enclosure to create your own, super-fast external drive.
There will be no shortage of sexy surround sound and Dolby Atmos sound bar deals this Black Friday, but if you’re happy with a really good 2.1 system, or need a sound system for, say, a bedroom TV, this 36" Vizio for $98 is the way to go. That’s $50 less than usual, and it includes a wireless subwoofer.
If you’re like us, you have a long list of items you hope to get on Black Friday. Like, spreadsheets and phone alarms might be involved. But if snagging a Fire HD 10 Tablet is one of your goals, you can go ahead and check that box today, because it’s already at its Black Friday price of $100. It’s almost like Amazon knows you so well that it could predict what you wanted to buy and decided to make it easier for you. Almost.
Dell’s Walmart-exclusive gaming laptop deals aren’t going to play your games at the highest possible settings, but they offer a clean look and solid values. Both include a 1TB HDD augmented with a 16GB Intel Optane SSD, 8GB of RAM, and a 15.6" 1080p display. The difference is that the $649 model has a Core i5 processor and a GTX 1050, while the $749 bumps you up to a Core i7 and a 1050 TI. At $100, that’s probably a no-brainer.
LG’s OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their ridiculously dark black levels and vibrant colors. If you were waiting for Black Friday to snag yours, the discounted price on the 55" C8 model is already live.
The picture quality got an upgrade over last year’s model thanks to a new processor that improves color accuracy, reduces artifacts, and supports HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.
We’ve seen cheaper deals on the lower-end B8 model, but that one uses last year’s processor, meaning it can do HFR or HDR, but not both at the same time like the C8.
If you’ve had your eye on Samsung’s 8000-series TVs, which are the company’s best non-QLED sets this year, their Black Friday discounts are already live. Every size (55", 65", 75", and 82") includes Samsung’s new Dynamic Crystal Color engine and HDR10/ HDR10+ support, plus some nice quality of life features, like the Bixby voice assistant, and a quad core processor for speedy smart app operation.
Advertisement
These prices are the same that we’ve seen in Black Friday ads, and we have no reason to expect them to go any lower. So buy now, and you’ll be set up in time for Thanksgiving football.
VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.
Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:
TVs
