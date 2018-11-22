Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Ramóna Udvardi

Home is where the heart is where you’ll find some killer deals. You’ve reached our Black Friday deals hub for all things home, including all the smart home gear your house can handle, plus furniture, kitchen accessories, tools, and more. Stay tuned, we’ll be updating this post as deals go live, and throughout the holiday weekend.

Nest’s iconic thermostats don’t go on sale often, and sizable discounts on their other products are even rarer still, so Black Friday really is a great chance to join the ecosystem, or expand your collection. Save $70 on the third generation Nest Learning Thermostat, get the nearly-as-good Nest Thermostat E for $40 less, take $20 off the Protect smoke detector (both the battery and wired versions), and even save $50 on the outdoor Nest Cam, or $70 on the indoor one.



If we see any more Nest deals, we’ll be sure to add them to this post.

Update: The Instant Pot Duo Plus 3qt. mini model has been added to Amazon’s Gold Box for just $55.

Update: Walmart is now selling the older Lux model in the larger 8 qt. size for $60. The main difference is that the Lux model doesn’t have a yogurt mode.

If you still don’t have an Instant Pot in your kitchen (or want a second; it’s not that crazy!) Amazon’s offering the standard DUO60 model for $40 off (after you clip the $8.50 coupon), the best deal we’ve ever seen.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.



If you’re cool with buying lightly used products, it could pay off in a big way, literally. Amazon Warehouse has just launched its Black Friday deals, featuring thousands of used items going for 20% off their regular prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from luggage, to baby, to power tools. And don’t forget to check out the Bargain Bin for used items up to 50% off a bunch miscellaneous stuff. Chances are we could also use something from this sale.

Smoothies, soups, salsas: These are foods you’ll find much easier to make with a blender than with handheld kitchen implements. If that sounds like something you’d be into, you’re in luck; one of Amazon’s deals of the day is on Vitamix blenders. They’re all professional-grade and feature blades made of the same stainless steel as airplanes, so they’ll be able to handle even the most stubborn veggies. So now the onus is on you — will you eat more healthy foods when you can drink them?



It’s 2018. It’s time for your lighting to do more than just turn off and on. At the very least, you should be able to control it with a smart device. Amazon is currently discounting a number of Philips Hue bulbs that can do just that, so you can join the rest of us here in the 21st century. Or, if you’ve already got the basics, there’s also a deal to be had on the ambient lightstrip, so you can really lean into that futuristic Blade Runner vibe. Except, hopefully, for the bleak post-apocalyptic overtones.



Black Friday is going to the dogs. And the cats. For a limited time, a bunch of varieties of American Journey brand pet food and treats are buy one, get one free. You could buy your pets some toys on Black Friday, but let’s be honest, they’ll like the food more.



Note: My veterinarian wife warns against grain free food, as it’s known to cause heart issues in some pets, but there are non-grain-free options available as well.

No kitchen is complete without a classic KitchenAid stand mixer, but admittedly, they can be a bit bulky. Hence why you should take advantage of this deal on its little sibling, the KitchenAid Artisan Mini, now available in Amazon’s Gold Box for just $160. It’s 25% lighter than the regular sized version, but compatible with all the same attachements. Plus, aw, it’s so cute!



Amazon’s Black Friday deals on Blink indoor and outdoor home security camera systems have already gone live! Kits start at $67 and $79, respectively, so if you’ve ever been curious what your pets do at home while you’re gone all day, now you can afford to find out. You’ll save more if you buy multiple cameras as well.



Other potential uses: Keeping footage of mundane conversations so you can win the next argument about whether or not you said a certain thing; a motion-detecting alarm system; bringing truth to the claim that Santa “sees you when you’re sleeping” and “knows when you’re awake.”



It might look like something Rey would wear while scouring for spare parts on Jakku, but this neck wrap is actually a travel pillow, and a great one at that.



The Trtl pillow uses a hidden ribs to support your neck as you doze off in your tiny coach airline seat. Just wrap Trtl around your neck, placing the ribs on whichever side you want to lay your head (including directly under your chin) pop on some noise-cancelling headphones, and try your darnedest to get some shut-eye.

In case it wasn’t obvious, the big advantage of this design is size; Trtl weighs less than 1/3 of a pound, can attach to your luggage, and is far less bulky than a memory foam pillow. Our readers can get the pillow for an all-time low $21 today with promo code 30KINJABF, an exclusive deal for Black Friday.

Plasma lighters are the lighter, evolved. They can light things on fire while fixing the three biggest problems with traditional lighters:



Fuel - This lighter doesn’t need fuel; you recharge it over USB. How cool is that?

Wind - Since it’s using tiny electrical coils to create heat rather than an open flame, it can’t be blown out.

Orientation - You can use a plasma lighter upside down without burning your fingers, which makes lighting candles a lot easier.

We covered the Sparkr Mini here, and now you can get the 2.0 version of the lighter for an all-time low $15 with promo code MS5PPBGL. That’s a few bucks more than some other electric lighters we’ve seen, but the Sparkr Mini is the best of the best, featuring two criss-crossing arcs for a more reliable spark, a built-in flashlight, much quieter operation than the cheaper models, and a fiddle-friendly flip top that’ll remind you of your old Zippo.

Most of its dodgy Amazon reviews focus on the fact that the flashlight could turn itself on in your pocket, but that’s been fixed in this 2.0 version by switching it to a three button press. This model also uses a different frequency to eliminate the high-pitched buzzing that’s commonplace with these products.

Cereal is a meal that you can always fall back on in hard times. It requires no prep time, very little cleanup, and, in a pinch, no extra ingredients. (Most people do prefer to add milk, but you won’t die from eating dry Frosted Flakes.) So when Amazon has 30 Assorted Miniature Boxes of Kellogg’s Cereal down to just $6 via the 30% off coupon on the page, you’d be a fool not to stock up. (Note that it’s an add-on item, so you can only buy it as part of a qualifying $25 purchase, but since when has anybody had trouble finding something worth buying at Amazon?) With this in your pantry, you won’t have to suffer the next time you forget to get groceries and get hungry at 3am when all the restaurants are closed.



LBR, nobody really likes the taste of gingerbread. It exists for exactly two reasons: To serve as a flavor for seasonal scented products, and to build whimsical structures during the holidays. Fulfill your annual obligation on the latter front with the Wilton Build-it-Yourself Nintendo Mario Bros. Gingerbread Castle, $14 at Walmart. (You’ll probably want to pick it up in-store to save on shipping.) Most sellers charge $20 or more, but honestly, even that would be reasonable for such an awesome confection. Just to make extra-sure no one eats it before Christmas, maybe you should go heavy on the included fondant.

Keurigs don’t necessarily make the best cup of joe you’ve ever had, but man, they’re quick when it comes to brewing your daily cup of caffeine. There’s no shame in choosing convenience over flash — especially today, since you can get a Keurig K-Select for just $90, plus 32 Krispy Kreme K-Cups. Which means, 32 free cups of coffee. Just try not to drink it all in one sitting.

The humble and inexpensive cast iron skillet is one of most important pieces of cooking gear you can own, and Lodge’s highly-rated 10” model is down to just $12 on Amazon, the best price of the year. If you take good care of it, you’ll pass it down to your grandkids someday; they’re that well made.



FoodSavers can pay for themselves by keeping your frozen and refrigerated food fresher for longer, and that’s not even accounting for how great they are for sous vide.

This 5800-series model is one of the best your can buy. It automates every part of the process, from the bag feeding, to the sealing, to the cutting, and includes a handheld vacuuming hose that you can use with compatible FoodSaver accessories as well. You can buy it from FoodSaver’s site for just $120 right now, which is about half what Amazon is currently charging, and easily an all-time low.

If you sent all your Thanksgiving guests home with a Tupperware filled with leftovers, 1) you are stronger than most 2) you’re probably running low on food storage containers. Even if you have plastic containers galore, consider making room in your cabinets for this 28-piece Pyrex set, now down to a measly $20 at Walmart. It’s sure to keep all your food — festive or not — fresh for longer, and we guarantee you won’t be giving it away any time soon.

Sugru is right up there with binder clips and the Raspberry Pi in Lifehacker’s pantheon of must-have gear, and you can stock up today with eight packs from Amazon for just $15 or $16 (depending on the color), or about $4-$5 less than usual.



Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend’s 10% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, and we were hoping for a bigger discount, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.

To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code COZY10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those aren’t eligible for the aforementioned common podcast discounts.

Do you ever feel like it’s a waste of time and energy to preheat your whole giant oven for a single pan of cookies or one frozen pizza? You’re right, it is. But there’s a better way! A countertop oven can do the job faster and more efficiently, and the ones Breville makes are so smart that they can actually adjust their heating for the optimal cook on whatever you’re making. Your toast will be evenly browned on both sides. Your brownies will be done all the way through without getting overcooked on the edges. Finally, you’ll be seen for the culinary genius you always knew you were deep down. (See more of your options here.)



No tool box is complete without some clamps. They’re useful for so many things! Like gluing pieces of wood together. Or strengthening your hands! This 8-piece set has a bunch of different types for different jobs, and at $27 (within $1 of an all-time low), it’d make a great little gift.



The going rate for a Google Home Mini on Black Friday seems like it’s going to be $25, but you can go to Daily Steals’ Facebook marketplace (yeah, it’s a little weird, I get it) right now to get two of them for just $35. Or if you don’t want a microphone in your house, don’t buy them, it’s okay. I promise, you don’t have to let us know in the comments!

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through Cyber Monday.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

Anker’s popular smart light bulbs don’t require a hub like Philips Hue, but they still work with both Alexa and Google Home, and are significantly less expensive than Philips’ offerings. If you want to incorporate them into your own smart home setup, the standard dimmable white bulbs are down to an all-time low $12, or you can do the correct thing and upgrade to tunable white bulbs for $15.



It may be Tuesday for you and me, but at Timbuk2, it’s already Black Friday. Backpacks, totes, messengers, and luggage are marked up to 50% off, including one of your favorite rolling carry-on bags, the Copilot. You’ll be wishing you had taken advantage of this sale a month from now, when the whirlwind of Christmas travel has taken its toll on your old bags and you have no replacements.



I know packing cubes can seem redundant—they’re like luggage for your luggage—but trust me when I say that they make packing, unpacking, and repacking during a trip so much more pleasant, and can also help you squeeze more clothes into your carry-on.

Eagle Creek makes some of the best cubes out there, and this three-piece set is down to $21 on Amazon today, within a few bucks of the best price ever.

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away is your favorite upright affordable vacuum, and Amazon’s marked it down to $98 today, well below its usual $140-$150, and the first time we’ve ever seen it under $100. This deal probably won’t last long though, so lock in your order before they’re all sucked up.



In terms of pod-style coffee makers, nothing beats Nepresso. This Nepresso VertuoPlus makes espresso and coffee drinks, and only takes up a small amount space, making it perfect for smaller kitchens and dorm rooms. $130 gets you the machine with a 40 oz swivel-out water tank, some complimentary pods to try, and a bonus milk frother. The bundle typically sells for $170 or more, so this is an eye-opening deal.



Note: Amazon had this for $120 earlier over the weekend, but $130 is still a great deal.

Using a fraction of the oil than its deep frying counterparts, this $100 original Philips Airfryer is a healthier cooking option for all of your favorite fried foods. Because hey, at this time of year, every little bit helps.



This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this model. So if you’re going to eat french fries, they might as well be made in this.

The change in seasons is usually a good time to change your wiper blades, and these Michelin Cyclones even include a cover over the beam that helps them brush away large quantities of snow without getting clogged. They’re about 20% off across the board on Amazon right now, and you can use the part picker at the top of the page to find the right sizes for your car.

Don’t you dare check any luggage if you’re boarding a flight for Thanksgiving or Christmas or New Years. If you want to take the holiday travel season by storm, consider going all in on this TravelPro Platinum Elite 21" Expandable Carry-On, now marked down to $227.



It’s currently available on Amazon in four colors: a bold bordeaux, rich espresso, a soft gray, and classic black. And with magnetic spinner wheels, a ton of built-in accessory pockets, and a USB port and holder for your powerbank, this high-quality carry-on is really on a roll. Full disclosure: TravelPro once sent me this carry-on in red, and it’s the best, most stylish, most practical suitcase I’ve used, like, ever.

Thanksgiving is all about the big feast on Thursday, but that doesn’t mean you won’t need to feed your family and yourself before and after. Luckily, if you spend $60 on Prime Pantry items now, you’ll automatically receive a $10 discount and free shipping at checkout. So, stock up on snacks, not to mention loads of household and personal care products, ASAP. You’ll be grateful you did when hungry guests converge on your home, but dinner isn’t quite ready.

Even (or perhaps, especially) in the age of laptops and tablets, many people prefer the tactile experience of jotting down notes with an actual pen and paper, and the most tactile experience of all comes from the Ghost Paper Notebook.



Rather than simply printing lines on the sheet to keep your letters straight, Ghost Paper’s lines are very slightly embossed, giving your pen an actual base from which to start each character. We tried one of these out and loved it, and you can get your own notebook for an all-time low $19 for Black Friday with promo code KINJABF18.

Ghost Paper also comes in stationery form now, and you can get a set for just $10. That’s half the usual price, and the discount is due to a defect on the cartons that hold the paper and envelopes, though those are in perfect condition, which is all that really matters. Just add it to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

Campaign’s sleek, adaptable chairs, loveseats, and sofas hardly ever go on sale, but this is Black Friday, and miracles do happen. Use promo code BLACKOUT at checkout to save $100 on all seating, including the company’s brand new sectionals.



If you aren’t familiar, Campaign’s main selling point (besides its relatively affordable price tag) is the ability to buy a new fabric cover at any time to install over the steel frame and memory foam cushions you already bought. So if you ever redecorate, or your cat just did too much damage to your original cover, you can always get a fresh look for a lot less than the cost of buying a brand new couch.

The holiday season calls for a little sparkle, but if you’re really looking to shine, your most valuable accessories could probably use a good scrubbing — not by hand, of course. Your jewels deserve only the best, so let this $24 Magnasonic Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner do the dirty work.

A three-minute cleaning cycle gently washes away any dirt and dust adorning your finest using only tap water. And even if you’re not the type to be decked out in diamonds, this handy machine can still clean up your glasses, watches, tools, coins, and even dentures.

If you have a lot to clean up, you might want to spring for this slightly more expensive version, also on sale for $30. Its tank is a bit larger, and boasts five preset timed cycles, as opposed to just one.



Even at full price, Aerobie’s AeroPress coffee maker is easily the cheapest and easiest way to make terrific coffee, and you can grab a very rare discount on yours today.



Amazon’s is selling the Aeropressfor $24 today, down from the usual $30 (which is an absolute steal, for the record). Unlike most products on Amazon, that price basically never moves, so if you’ve had your eye on this thing, I wouldn’t recommend waiting.

This is one of the easiest ways to make great coffee while traveling, and also a surprisingly great machine for making iced coffee as well, so you can really use it 365 days per year.

While you’re at it, we highly recommend picking up a reusable stainless steel filter to go with your new toy. It’s only $9, and it’ll pay for itself over time.



Fellow’s drinkware, coffee makers, and electric kettles look like they belong in a museum of modern art, and they’re every bit as functional as they are pretty.



The EKG+ kettle has built-in Bluetooth, so you can start heating up water for your morning coffee before you even get out of bed. The double-walled ceramic and copper coffee cups are designed for maximum heat retention. And the pour-over sets? They make great coffee.

Fellow gear hardly ever goes on sale, but the whole lineup is 20% off on Huckberry right now for Black Friday, so lock in your order before the deal gets cold.

Anova’s older sous-vide cookers go on sale with some regularity, but Black Friday is one of your first chances to save on the newer, significantly smaller Nano circulator.

At 750W, it’s nearly as powerful as the old models, and still includes Bluetooth (but sadly not Wi-Fi), but it’ll take up a lot less space in your kitchen cabinets. In fact, this one can fit inside most drawers. Get it for an all-time low $75 on Amazon right now, down from the usual $99.

The larger, Wi-Fi enabled model is also on sale for an all-time low $99. The Wi-Fi is useful for heating up your water bath on your way home from work, and at 900W, it should heat up your water slightly faster. It will take up more space in your cabinets though.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in a bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, kind of like food hot tub, but the result is food that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.



If you read that UN climate report and felt like doing something, well, replacing Ziploc bags with washable silicone bags probably won’t save our future, sorry. But it certainly doesn’t hurt! And they can actually pay for themselves over time, since you won’t have to keep buying disposable bags at the store.



This company sent me a set of of these bags to test out, and they work great. I’ve washed them in the dishwasher without issue, and even used them as sous-vide bags to cook some steaks. I even fully submerged them to make sure the tops wouldn’t let any water in, and indeed they didn’t.

Dyson’s V6 Absolute sits at the top of the iconic V6 cordless vacuum line, and while it’s been bested in recent years by the V8 and V10, it’s still a fantastic vacuum backed by amazing customer service.

In preparation for Black Friday, the V6 Absolute is priced at $239 on Amazon right now, which is the best non-refurb price we’ve ever seen, and actually cheaper than the lower-end V6 Motorhead and V6 Animal models. Trust us when we say that it’s worth the splurge.

Whether you prefer to cook over a fire, in the oven, or on a stove, cast iron cookware will do the job. And if, for some reason, you don’t have any, this $56 Lodge Cast Iron Bundle would be an excellent starter pack. It comes with a 12" skillet and 5.5-quart Dutch oven, so you can fry, bake, roast, and saute to your heart’s content. Best of all, as long as you take care of them, they’ll last forever, so no matter what goes wrong, at least you’ve got your cookware issue handled.



Shark clearly wants to take a bite out of Dyson with its aggressive move into the cordless vacuum space, and now you can get the X40 for its Black Friday price of just $150.



The X40 can run for up to 40 minutes on a charge (double what you’d get from a Dyson V6, the only Dyson that’s in the same ballpark in terms of price), or up to 30 minutes when using the powered head, which includes two separate brush rolls for grabbing small dust and larger debris. And yes, it also transforms into a hand vac for cleaning furniture, car seats, window blinds, and other hard-to-clean places.