Black Friday is one of the best times of year to get a new game console, pick up a game that’s been on your wish list, or score some discounted gift cards for your favorite media services. We’ll be collecting all of the best deals in this space below through the entire holiday weekend, so it’s game on. Stay tuned, we’ll be updating this post as deals go live, and throughout the holiday weekend.

I know what you’re thinking. It’s probably something like, “This deal is too good to be true.” But, seriously, it’s as real as it gets. Here’s how to take advantage of it: First, follow this Amazon link, sign up for three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $1 (new subscribers only), and be sure to click the tiny “Enter Promo Code” link and use promo code DOT1 before you hit the big, yellow “Join” button.

Next, add the new, third-generation Echo Dot (charcoal only) to your cart. At checkout, the price should drop to a mere buck.



Note: If you enter the promo code as you normally would at checkout, it won’t work.

We thought the days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales were behind us, but lo, here it is once again for Black Friday. If your membership is due to expire soon, or hell, even if it isn’t, you’ll want to take advantage of this. This is as good a price as you’re ever likely to see, so if you own a PlayStation, or are planning to get one this holiday season, this is a no-brainer. Also available at Walmart, if Amazon sells out.



Note: You can add as many 12 month codes to your PlayStation account as you want. They just extend your membership expiration date.

Update: Back in stock!

If you want a PS4, this is the Black Friday deal you’ve been waiting for. Get the console plus a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man (which is excellent) for just $199, or $100 less than the typical MSRP for the console by itself. There’s no telling how long this will last (or even if it will last through Black Friday, given how early it’s going live), so don’t let the deal escape your web.



Real reality is pretty awful these days, but you can temporarily escape it with a PlayStation VR headset, and Jet just went live with this year’s Black Friday deals. And yes, they’re real.



The one you should almost certainly get is the $250 bundle which includes Superhot, Creed: Rise to Glory, the required PlayStation camera, and a pair of Move controllers. It’s a top pick in our holiday gaming gift guide for a reason. Also available here, if Walmart sells out.

For $50 less, you can also opt for a bundle with Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Moss. You don’t need the Move controllers for every VR game, but you need them for some, and they vastly improve the VR experience on others. Considering they sell for nearly $100 by themselves, you should probably buy the more expensive bundle.

Need an extra controller to go with your PS4? Amazon has a bunch of them marked down to $39 right now. Walmart has even more colors in stock for $40, and you can try to use code ELLEN10 there with a new account to save $10 at checkout, though that code will expire at some point.



Xbox One controllers don’t drop to $40 very often, so if you think you might want one, Black Friday’s the time to place your order. These are the newest models with built-in Bluetooth, so they’ll also work with your PC without an adapter. Available in black or white.

If you were holding out for Black Friday for an Xbox One S, this 1TB Minecraft Creator’s bundle just dropped to $199, complete with a copy of Minecraft and a bunch of DLC. Plus, you may still be able to use code ELLEN10 (new accounts only) to save an extra $10 at checkout.



We think we’ll see this same bundle for the same price with a $20 gift card from some retailers closer to Black Friday, but if you don’t want to stress out about it selling out, it’s not a bad idea to buy it today.

Anki toys are smart in more ways than one. They’re smart in the technological sense because you can control the cars from your phone, but they’re also smart in the “why didn’t anybody think of this sooner?” way. Racing vehicles on a flat track is fun and all, but racing on a course with jumps, banked turns, and bridges? Now that’s legit.



Among the Anki items on sale at Amazon are the exact pieces you need to make those upgrades. (A couple of starter kits are there too, just in case you’re a new user.) And, according to the great Dom Toretto, the small scale of the competition will not diminish your victories. Ask any racer. Any real racer. It don’t matter if you win by an inch or a mile. Winning’s winning.

Whenever Logitech’s G29/G920 racing wheels go on sale, they don’t stay on sale for long. So peel out and get over to Amazon to score yours for $200, the best price ever, and a match for last year’s Black Friday deal. Just note that there are different models for PS4/PC and Xbox One/PC, so make sure to buy the right one for you.



With adjustable weights, a massive DPI range, and custom RGB lighting, it’s no surprise that Logitech’s G502 was named our readers’ favorite gaming mouse earlier this year. If you want to experience it for yourself, it’s down to an all-time low $35 (from the usual $50) right now on Amazon.



If you somehow don’t own Overwatch yet, the Legendary edition is back down to an all-time low $20 on PS4, PS4 Digital, and Xbox One, in advance of Black Friday.

The Legendary package includes 10 extra skins for the game, plus bonus Overwatch-themed content for Blizzard’s other games as well. But don’t worry about all of that; the underlying game is a must-own even without any extras.

LEGO’s 1969 piece Saturn V Apollo kit is usually out of stock at major retailers, but Amazon actually has it on sale for $105 right now, or $15 off its MSRP right now. That’s a great price for a kit that size, let alone such a coveted one. The set lets you build and simulate an entire Apollo mission, from launch, to orbit, to moon landing, to splashdown, and the included minifigs have as much personality as Neil Armstrong.



The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $60 is a really good price - we rarely see it drop below $64.

All right: Stop, collaborate, and listen. Ice is back with this cool toy invention. Kids will grab ahold of it tightly, play with this hockey set daily and nightly. Will they ever stop? Yo, I don’t know. Maybe turn off the lights and make them play in real snow? (And ice! Ice, baby.)



Now, here is some information that’s hard to fit into the lyric format. At $19, the PlayMobil NHL Hockey Arena is an absolute steal. It’s usually $60! It’s unlikely you’ll find a better deal on a gift for a kid who’s into hockey. (Trust me, I’ve been looking.)

Finally getting your hands on Red Dead Redemption 2 is good, but you know what’s even better? Finally getting your hands on Red Dead Redemption 2 AND getting a $10 Xbox One gift card to spend on something else. It’s one of the best Red Dead deals in all the Wild West, and you can take advantage of it right now at Walmart for $60.

Not to mention, you can stack this deal on yet another Walmart deal. Use promo code ELLEN10 to save an additional $10 on any $35 Walmart.com purchase (new customers only). There’s definitely room enough in this town for the both of these deals.

Starlink: Battle for Atlas [Switch] | $40 | Amazon

Starlink is the latest video game ecosystem (every game is an ecosystem now) to combine a digital game with real life toys, and it’s actually pretty fun, especially on Switch where you get to play as Star Fox.

Today only, Amazon’s selling the Switch starter kit (complete with an Arwing) for $40, and the PS4 and Xbox One kits for $50. We’re expecting to see the PS4 and Xbox One versions get as low as $35 this week for Black Friday, but $40 is the best deal we’d spotted for the Switch, so do a barrel roll over to Amazon and beat the crowds.

If you had to name some of your favorite modern toy brands, what would you say? There’s almost a 100% chance that Melissa & Doug would be on the list, so it’s relevant to your interests that, for today only, Amazon has a bunch of Melissa & Doug toys on sale, with prices starting at $6. Most are made with wood and metal (aside from plush toys, because obviously that wouldn’t end well), so you know they’ll hold up to even the roughest play. Now you just have to decide exactly how extra Santa is going to be this year.



Are you totally blanking on gift ideas for a distant nibling or friend’s kid you know nothing about? How about the gift of inspiration, with the tools necessary to produce artistic masterpieces? This $24 Darice 126-Piece All-Media Art Set includes paints (acrylic, oils, and watercolors) and drawing supplies (pastels and colored pencils) to facilitate the creation of pieces across several modes, so maybe art won’t be so hard after all. Just be prepared to display the pictures you receive as thanks.



Are you feeling the Christmas cash crunch yet? Wondering how Santa’s going to make a decent showing without putting you in the poorhouse? Amazon understands. When you spend $100 on a range of toys that covers everything from My Little Pony to Marvel to Hot Wheels to NERF, you’ll get $20 off at checkout. That kind of savings would make even the Grinch feel a little holly jolly, and if you can’t make a dent in your shopping list with this selection, you’re not even trying.



Note: The promotion is limited to toys shipped and sold by Amazon (no third-party nonsense!).

Always a surefire holiday hit, LEGO’s Star Wars Advent calendar features 24 tiny Star Wars-themed LEGO gifts, including brand new ones for 2018 like a snowman in a Rebellion helmet, a Rose minifig, and tons of miniaturized spaceships and speeders. It MSRPs for $40, but Amazon’s got it marked down to under $34 right now. You can start opening it in just a few short weeks, and it might not get cheaper before then.



Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited is a subscription service offering up a ton of kid-friendly content for Kindles, Fire tablets, Android devices, and the Fire TV, and you can try three months for just $3 right now.



Normally, a family subscription (for up to four children) costs $7 per month for Prime members, or $10 for non-members, but this deal is open to all. Just note that after your first three months, you’ll be charged the regular monthly rate going forward, but you can always cancel or change to a prepaid membership if you wish.

Once you’re signed up, you’ll have access to over 13,000 apps, games, movies, TV shows, and books, divided into different age group buckets to make it easy to find the right content to keep your kids quiet for a few minutes enrich your kids’ minds.

