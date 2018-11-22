Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Ramóna Udvardi

If you wear clothes, there are deals for you to take advantage of this Black Friday. We’ll be collecting our favorite clothing & lifestyle sales below, including apparel, cosmetics, grooming essentials, outdoor gear, and fitness & health products. Stay tuned, we’ll be updating this post as deals go live, and throughout the holiday weekend.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nordstrom knows how to put on a good sale. The department store has started their Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale a few days early, featuring a huge sale section filled with designer items for men, women, kids, and the home. It’s all up to 60%, so get a head start on scoring a few crowd-pleasing gifts for the folks on your list, and don’t forget to treat yourself to some new winter-y fashions, too.



Photo: Amazon

The Philips OneBlade is easily our top-selling shaving product ever, partially thanks to two I bought for myself, and whether you’re new to the OneBlade ecosystem, or just want to upgrade, the OneBlade Pro is cheaper than ever today.



Compared to the original OneBlade, which included three separate length combs, the Pro upgrades to a single comb with 14 different length settings, which justifies the price premium on its own, if you ask me. It also upgrades the battery to longer-lasting and faster-charging ithium-ion, and displays the remaining battery percentage on a screen. And like the original, it’s still waterproof, works both with and against the grain, and can be used without shaving cream. I tend to use mine in the shower, with no lubrication.

If you already own a OneBlade, here’s my advice. Move your current OneBlade into a toiletry bag for traveling so you never forget it on a trip, and then buy this to use at home. $40 is half its usual price, and an all-time low. The original OneBlade was our single best seller during Black Friday last year, and we suspect the Pro could take its place this year.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You don’t need to be a celebrity like, say, Kate Moss or Mark Wahlberg or Brooke Shields or even the Kardashian-Jenners to score some quality Calvin Klein underwear. In fact, today you can get it for much, much cheaper than usual. Amazon is taking up to 50% off Calvin Klein underwear via their Gold Box. A big variety of men’s and women’s styles are featured in the sale, including briefs, boxer briefs, bralettes, and more. The iconic brand is back in style in a big way, so trendy types probably wouldn’t even think it was that weird if you gave it as a gift this season. Maybe.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might look like something Rey would wear while scouring for spare parts on Jakku, but this neck wrap is actually a travel pillow, and a great one at that.



The Trtl pillow uses a hidden ribs to support your neck as you doze off in your tiny coach airline seat. Just wrap Trtl around your neck, placing the ribs on whichever side you want to lay your head (including directly under your chin) pop on some noise-cancelling headphones, and try your darnedest to get some shut-eye.

In case it wasn’t obvious, the big advantage of this design is size; Trtl weighs less than 1/3 of a pound, can attach to your luggage, and is far less bulky than a memory foam pillow. Our readers can get the pillow for an all-time low $21 today with promo code 30KINJABF, an exclusive deal for Black Friday.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

There are so, so many reasons to love Black Friday. Among them is the Joe’s New Balance Black Friday Sale, with crazy deals like men’s and women’s shoes starting just $19, and kids’ at $15. (Clothes and accessories are even cheaper.) Combine that with free shipping on everything, and it’s easily one of the best sales you’ll ever see on New Balance. But you’ll need to hurry —sizes and stock are limited, and you wouldn’t want to miss out on some $26 Fresh Foams.



Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9300 [Black] | $165 | Amazon | After $25 coupon

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9700 [Black] | $230 | Amazon

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean attempts to fix the biggest problem with every other electric toothbrush: The person operating it.

I know people are skeptical about Bluetooth-connected apps for devices that have existed without them for decades, but the Sonicare app is actually really cool. From our Inventory review:

It’s good then the app is amazing, and changes the toothbrushing game if you actually use it. The Connected app tracks where you’re brushing (and not brushing), how long you brush for, where you’re using too much force, and more. The app will also keep track of when you need to replace brush heads, and your dentist can even use the app to view your brushing data and make notes of where you need to make changes.

In terms of the brush itself, you get basically every feature under the sun—this is the top-of-the-line in the Sonicare family, after all—including that awesome wireless charging cup.



You have two options for this deal. The 9300 series, which includes three brush heads, a travel case, and a wireless glass charger is down to $165 after clipping the $25 coupon. That’s the best price we’ve seen outside of Prime Day.

Or, go all out for the 9700 series for $230, the best price we’ve ever seen. That adds an extra tongue cleaning mode, eight brush heads in the box, and a travel case that runs off of USB.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You won’t have to dig too far to find a good deal on Fossil. The watch and bag experts are dusting a solid 30% off their site in honor of Black Friday, so you can excavate a watch and/or bag for everyone on your list. Use promo code BF30 to score your savings before this deal goes extinct on Sunday.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Black Friday, who? Uniqlo will be partaking in everyone’s favorite deal day, but after seeing the deals they’re doling out on Thanksgiving Day, I’m wondering if they even need to. First, the go-to winter basics brand is offering a nice selection of highly giftable cold weather necessities for men and women today only, including a couple parkas, scarves, gloves and hats. And that’s not all: Uniqlo’s early access Black Friday deals have arrived, so men and women can bundle up with outerwear, sweaters, pants, and legendary Heattech base layers. Just be sure to hit this Turkey Day sale before the tryptophan kicks in.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Urban Outfitters has dropped its Black Friday sale, and you can score some major savings if you’ve got a lot of shopping to do. The deal is a mix-and-match BOGO 50% off sitewide, and it covers everything from clothes to shoes to furniture to records. You can find a gift for just about anyone — your parents, your bestie, your cat — so if you want, you can knock out all your shopping before it’s even turkey time.



Photo: Amazon

“You know, I think my teeth have gotten too white,” said no one ever. Seriously, there’s no limit to the brightness of a perfect smile. Because of this, Amazon has the 12-Treatment Crest 3D White Vivid Plus Whitestrips Kit for $18 when you clip the $5 off coupon on the product page and apply code 7CWSVIVIDBF at checkout. That’s $1.50 per treatment and a totally fair price for a smile white enough to glow in the dark.



Photo: Express

Express is one of the best places to find clothes that somehow strike a balance between fun and appropriately adulty. Who says your work wardrobe can’t include sequins and unexpected colors? Someone probably does, but that person is wrong, and through Friday, you can get it all at 50% off and with free shipping. So go ahead and stock up on 🔥 lewks for the next year, because Black Friday 2019 is awfully far away.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re ever planning to leave your home this winter, L.L.Bean is what you want to be wearing when you do it. The outdoorsy brand is taking 25% off all orders with promo code THANKS20 in an effort to keep you cozy, when you should be feeling just plain cold. So now’s the time to stockpile Bean Boots, Wicked Good Slippers, and whatever other gear your closets can hold.



Bonus: Any $50 order will also get a free $10 gift card to use on your next purchase

Photo: Amazon

Headlamps don’t get enough attention, if you ask me. Everyone owns a flashlight, but why wouldn’t you want a flashlight that leaves your hands free? There’s literally no downside!



This LED model from Black Diamond includes two bright white LEDs, a red LED that won’t bother wildlife or wake up your tent-mates, and the whole thing is IPX8 waterproof to boot. Also, my nieces and nephews love them, and definitely don’t drive their parents crazy by shining lights in their eyes all the time, so this could even make a great kid’s gift. Normally $30, every color is down to $22 for Black Friday.

This model gets brighter (300 lumens vs. 200), and is also 25% off, down to $30.

Image: MAC Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics rarely go on sale, but it’s even more rare to see a sitewide discount like the one happening now. MAC is offering 25% off all orders, plus free shipping, if you join their reward program, MAC Select (it’s free to sign up). So stock up on everything from foundation to lipstick to gift-worthy palettes, and prepare for the imminent MAC attack arriving soon at your mailbox.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Even if you’re a pro at holiday shopping, stuffing stockings can be challenging. You need gifts that are small without being pure junk, and one person needs only so much candy. Perhaps that’s why Macy’s came up with these Men’s and Women’s 5-Piece. Fragrance Holiday Coffrets. They’re currently half off, at just $15, and variety is the key to an expertly stuffed stocking. If nothing else, they’re more interesting than socks, and with scents by Versace, Givenchy, and Juicy Couture, your giftee may just discover a new favorite perfume or cologne.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

You know how annoying it is that “Instagram influencers” and other “elites” are always getting first dibs on new products and deals? Well now you get to be one of the special ones, with early access to the Sunski Black Friday Sale. For today only, coupon code WOWZA will take 35% off all adult styles. (It starts for everyone on Friday with no code needed, but you’re not everyone.) Just try not to be too sad when you have to return to your basic bougie life afterwards — focus instead on these glorious moments, when you were one of a select, lucky few.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

The Body Shop is not playing around with its Black Friday sale. On top of the 40% off sitewide discount (50% off seasonal gifts), there’s also free shipping when you select Free Ground instead of regular Ground. That means you can stock up on bath bombs for $1 apiece, hand creams from $3, and body butter starting at just $4. Surely someone on your shopping list deserves a little pampering! And your secret’s safe if you decide to indulge in a few goodies for yourself, as well.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This sale will have you feeling blue — in a good way. For today only, Levi’s is taking 40% off their entire site, plus offering free shipping, with the promo code INDIGO. So now’s the time to swath yourself and everyone you know in denim.



If you’re undecided about which of the iconic jean-maker’s dungarees to choose, take it from our readers: the 511 Commuters are the go-to for men’s styles. As for the ladies, you can’t go wrong with the classic 501.

Image: Zach Custer

Update: The 30% sitewide sale is still live, but now you can also save 50% on 400+ select items across all categories.

Cole Haan makes some seriously great shoes, but the price tags can often make you turn your heels. So when they kick off their Black Friday (ahem, Grand Giving) sale, it’s the perfect time to act.

For a limited time, you get 30% off sitewide, including shoes, apparel, and yes, even already-discounted sale items. Their Semi-Annual sales are also 30%, but are only valid on full-price items, so you can step into some huge bargains if you play your cards right.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t recommend you check out their 2.ZERØGRANDs, as well as the sweater-like ZERØGRANDs with Stitchlite wool, which I just wrote about on The Inventory recently.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Put this in your backpack and stuff it: Amazon is taking 25% off a wide range of Osprey’s very popular packs, so you’ll want take a hike over there and load up your cart with bags for the whole family. We particularly love this perfectly sized Daylite Daypack, but with this sale, there is truly a pack to satisfy every palate.

Image: OtterBox

OtterBox checks all the boxes for a quality cooler, even ones that didn’t occur to you, like being bear-proof, keeping ice up 14 days, and manufacturing them out of Detroit. They’re a favorite of ours, and this collection has a few sizes to choose from (30L, 45, and 60L), as well as duffels and tumblers, all at 30% off for Black Friday.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Kick off your shoes and slide into new sneakers over at PUMA’s 30% off sitewide sale. Just put in promo code PUMAFRIDAY to score seasonal savings on men’s and women’s sneaks, sweats, and more until Sunday, when this deal ducks out of here.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Too Faced has two deals for your face as part of the brand’s “Pink Friday” event. Makeup lovers can take advantage of 30% off sitewide with promo code PINK30, not to mention free shipping on all orders. And if your purchase reaches at least $50-worth of Sweet Peach Palettes, Diamond Highlighters, Better Than Sex Mascaras, and Hangover Primers, Too Faced will throw in a Beauty Basics Kit at no additional charge. Not Too (Faced) shabby.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Just one solid Black Friday wasn’t enough for the outdoorsmen at Merrell, it seems. The gear purveyors are taking up to 60% off popular styles for men and women via their big doorbuster deal, and they’re offering an extra 30% off sale items with promo code THANKFUL18. If that’s not reason to put down the screens and take a holiday hike with the family, we don’t know what is.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cold winters mean trouble for most skin types, so it’s probably a good idea to take advantage of Clinique’s Friends & Family Event. The brand is taking 25% off sitewide with promo code 25OFF.



If you’re looking to combat that seasonal dryness, the brand’s Moisture Surge is a fan favorite, and their Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Corrector is the real MVP when it comes to doing away with signs of breakouts past. And for those looking to spice up their makeup drawer, might I suggest Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in Dark Honey. The perfectly plummy shade goes on sheer, and the formula is super hydrating. I keep one of my multiple tubes on me at all times.

The silver medalist in our favorite electric toothbrush co-op, this Oral-B 5000 is just $55 after some stacked discounts: clip the $15 off coupon and use promo code 20OB5000BF.



If the price doesn’t convince you, our readers love this toothbrush because of its superior oscillating, pulsing, and rotating brush head. It also connects via Bluetooth to an app on your phone and can show you were need to brush more, and store data for your dentist to review. This deal will probably not last long, so get while you can.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Are you the kind of girl who likes to make an impression wherever you go? Then you need ThinkGeek’s Twinkling Stars Skirt, now just $10 instead of the regular $55. In its daily life, it’s just a neat skirt featuring a constellation print, but whenever the mood strikes you, you can switch on the 45 feet of LED lights inside for a head-turning effect. Like LED wearers Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Katy Perry before you, you’ll light up every room. Literally.



Photo: Thule

Everybody knows that going outside is something healthy, well-adjusted people do from time to time, but the outdoors can be so... inhospitable. Happily, you can improve the situation at least a little with the Thule gear on sale at Amazon today. It includes stuff to help keep you warm, comfortable, mobile, and well-supplied, so there goes one of your excuses to just stay in and binge Netflix.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Let’s be honest; there’s not a huge difference between most mascaras. Which is why, when one stands out above the rest, it’s important to pay attention. That’s certainly the case with Benefit’s They’re Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara, which has been tagged with the coveted “cult favorite” label for quite some time. Today, you can treat your lashes to a tube of either the black or brown formula for $13, down from its usual cost of $25. And while the mascara is ultra long-lasting, this deal is not: the sale on They’re Real! ends tomorrow, really.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Even in the frigid darkness that is winter, your eyes still deserve protection if a shaft of sunlight should happen to peek through the never-ending onslaught of ominous-looking clouds. So take advantage of Quay Australia’s buy one, get one free sunglasses sale. Use promo code BOGO and choose from a selection of trendy shades. You’ll either look really cool and mysterious all winter-long, or you could just hang onto them until summer finally rolls around. Up to you.



Or, make your second pair one of these frames with clear lenses that are specifically for blocking blue light from your computer or phone screen. That’s an issue that requires year-round attention.

Photo: Sunday Scaries

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because of your anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save 15% for Black Friday with promo code kinja15.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Here’s a lofty deal you won’t want to miss: LOFT is taking an extra 40% off select full-price tops, sweaters, dresses and leggings—basically your entire winter work uniform. Oh, and you could probably find something in this sale to wear to upcoming holiday parties, too. But snag the styles you want ASAP; this deal ends tonight.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nike’s kicking off its Black Friday sales with an extra 20% off over 2,000 sale styles. Just use promo code THANKS at checkout to get the deal, and sign into a free Nike account to get free shipping on all orders.

Hint: Use the side bar to narrow down your options by gender, apparel type, or even sport.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Good sneakers never go out of style, especially these Reebok Classics, now 40% off. Just use promo code CLASSIC40 to snag this shoo-in of a deal on looks for both men and women. You’ll want to run over to this sale fast, though, since it ends at midnight. Can you kick it?

Photo: Amazon

This is either the time of year that you most want a bathroom scale, or want absolutely nothing to do with one. If you’re in the former camp, this Anker Black Friday deal is for you.



In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $30, one of the best prices we’ve seen.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Frederick’s of Hollywood’s Black Friday sale is already good: The storied lingerie brand is offering up bras for $19, seven pairs of underwear for $20, and 50% off lingerie in every color, material, and wacky design imaginable. But now, on top of those major discounts, you can take an additional 10% off of all those underpinnings with promo code KINJA10. Time to make some space in that underwear drawer.

Photo: Sierra Trading Post

ENO makes some of the most popular camping hammocks on the market, and Amazon has the popular SingleNest marked down to a low $45 today, in a variety of colors. These hammocks are made out of nylon, hold up to 400 pounds while weighing less than one pound, and pack down into a pocket that’s small enough to fit in a backpack (or a stocking).



Graphic: Shep McAllister

What’s better than a page full of $80 Ray-Ban deals? A promo code that makes them all $65, obviously. Use code KJRAYBAN to get any of these dozens of styles for that glaringly low price. You won’t find any Aviators here, sadly, but there are a few Wayfarers, plus a ton of other unique styles.

Photo: Breda

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, it’s time to change that. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount this Black Friday: use the code KINJABF35 and grab any full-priced watch for 35% off. That beats the standard 30% discount that everyone else gets.



It should go without saying that these look better than any smart watch, and even if your wrist is already spoken for, these would make thoughtful gifts for any watch collectors on your list.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

What do you buy for the man who has everything? You can never go wrong with consumables that have to be replenished, like the Nivea for Men Sensitive Collection 5-Piece Gift Set. It’s currently 50% off at Amazon, and it comes in a pretty sweet dopp kit. With products for face, body, and shaving, it’ll help your guy keep his grooming on point. TBH, you might even want to pick up a few spares for your gift closet.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s only November, but snow has already blanketed much of the Northeast. Good thing Columbia is taking 40% off select gear for men, women, and kids. A whole lot of outerwear is up for grabs, and with winter arriving so early this year, you can bet the whole family could use a new vest, puffer, fleece, etc. But don’t wait to stock up; this sale only lasts until November 21, unlike the cold weather, unfortunately.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Looking to bag a new bag this season? Coach is taking 30% off select full-priced items for both men and women with promo code THANKS18. The sale event includes a variety of trendy handbags, backpacks, and wallets, not to mention a few key chains, belts, and even some shoes, all of which would make for a classy holiday gift. Just don’t forget a present for yourself for being such a good gift-giver.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Ultimate boho brand Free People’s effortlessly cool, vintage-y styles don’t come without some heavy lifting on the part of your wallet. But today, flower children should head over to Nordstrom Rack, where Free People clothing, shoes, and lingerie are marked way down. Move quickly, since free spirits will likely buy up this stock faster than you can say, Coachella weekend 1 passes with car camping included.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon seemed to go from having zero private label fashion brands to having one for every conceivable style of clothing seemingly overnight, and today, it’s Buttoned Down that’s getting the spotlight.



As you’ve probably guessed, Buttoned Down is a menswear brand that offers button down men’s shirts, as well as pants, ties, and even socks to complete the worker drone look. None of it is exciting, but these sorts of clothes are the backbone of most men’s wardrobe, so it’s nice to have a new, affordable option.

For a limited time, a bunch of Buttoned Downs wares are on sale for about 20%-50% off, including lots of non-iron dress and business casual shirts for under $30 (or even under $20, if you can abide by discontinued patterns), and pants under $50. There are tons of fits and styles available, so surely you can find a few affordable basics that your closet currently lacks.

Photo: Indochino

You know Indochino for their reader-favorite custom suits, but they also make really nice blazers and chinos, and both are on sale already for Black Friday.



All blazers (including, somewhat inexplicably, dinner jackets) are $219 with promo code BLKFRI, and the chinos come in at two pairs for $129 with the same BLKFRI code (normally $79 each). The best part? You still get to go through Indochino’s famous customization process, and pick your preferences for everything from pocket angles to hem designs to jacket liners.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Clear out some closet space: Nordstrom ushering in Black Friday with a totally separate, but still very good Fall Sale. The department store is taking up to 40% off an expansive range of items for both men and women, including regular and designer apparel, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home goods. But don’t waste any time; just like leaves in winter, this sale will be gone by November 18.

