Graphic: Shep McAllister

If only the best will do when it comes to capturing all of your daring adventures, the tricked out GoPro HERO7 Black is down to $357 today, which is actually cheaper than Black Friday.

Is that a lot of money? Yes. Does this camera have everything but the kitchen sink? Also yes. We’re talking 4K/60 recording, best-in-class stabilization, live streaming, voice control, and a waterproof body that doesn’t require a separate housing.