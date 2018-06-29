Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The 4th of July brings sales and deals from all corners of the web, and we’ve collected them here. Keep checking back throughout the weekend and into next week as we update with sales as they go live.

Photo: PIcaso Lab

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

Image: eBay

Update: On top of the 20% off sale, eBay is running a 15% off sitewide sale with a $100 discount cap for today only. So depending on what you’re buying, this could be an even better deal. Minimum purchase of $25. Use code PERFECTDAY. See details

eBay’s back at it with another big sale. This one will get your 20% off pretty much every home goods category when you spend $25 or more, with a cap at $50 in savings.

I’d head over to check out the Dysons, tools, luggage, a surprisingly large collection of pool stuff, makeup and accessories, and more. Just be sure to enter promo code PARTYINUSA at checkout.

Screenshot: Wayfair

Declare independence from your current furniture and decor and redecorate with Wayfair’s huge 4th of July sale. The sale includes extra savings on living room furniture, wall art, lighting, kitchen & dining room furniture, and more. They’ve rolled back the prices on select area rugs down to $50 and are running special discounts on kitchen appliances. So whatever your home needs, chances are Wayfair has it.



The sale ends the 5th, so head over there and start shopping. Have any recommendations? Drop them in the comments.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Snag some more Yankee candles for just $10 per large jar from this sale. They’re discounting more than 50 candles with some of the classics, like Lavender and French Vanilla, plus a bunch of summer scents I haven’t heard of before, like Summer Storm, Riviera Escape, and Turquoise Sky.

Orders over $60 will ship for free, which is kind of a steep threshold, but these candles normally cost around $20 each, so you should take advantage and stock up.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Uniqlo is celebrating Independence Day a little early with the 4th of July Sale. There is a lot to look through, for both men and women, so it’s a good thing it lasts a while. Save on AIRism pieces, linen shirts, jeans, and more for every occasion you have this summer.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Add something a little weird to your wardrobe with Valfré’s Fourth of July Sale. Get up to 90% off clothing, iPhone accessories, bags, and more. If you want to own something from a badass, women-run LA brand, look no further than Valfré. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to whittle down my cart to less than 10 things.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: United By Blue

United By Blue makes some insanely good clothing and accessories, and right now all of those are up to 40% off during their End of Season sale. Pick up their Summit Tote Bag and bring everything you need on any adventure you have. Use the code SHIPSHIPHURRAY at checkout to get free shipping on your entire order as well.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Sorel is one of your favorite winter boot brands, but if you were looking for something a little different from Sorel, their Summer Sale is for you. Take up to 50% off some fashion-forward sandals, rain boots, and more that’ll make your old galoshes and flip flops look like garbage bags for your feet.

Screenshot: REI

It’s really about time you go outside, especially with the couple days off for the holiday, and REI is gonna help you stay equipped. Their 4th of July Sale means up to 40% off gear, shoes, clothing, and more, from brands like Marmot, The North Face, Columbia, and more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

$140 gets you all 24 films on Blu-ray, digital copies, 120 hours of bonus features, and even a mini book. So get ready to shake yourself a vodka martini, and settle in for a summer marathon. Today’s price is the best we’ve seen in 6 months.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

The DeathAdder Elite Destiny 2 Editon has a truly ridiculous 16,000 DPI sensor, Omron mechanical switches, Chroma lighting effects, and every other feature you could want. Prime members can order it from Amazon for $40 today, an all-time low.

