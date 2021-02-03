The Bella Pro Series Toaster/Air Fryer Hybrid Wonder Machine is Just $70

Bella Pro Series Convection Toaster Oven/Air Fryer Image : Bella

Bella Pro Series Convection Toaster Oven/Air Fryer | $70 | Best Buy



If you (like me) have a long history of single-use kitchen devices that ultimately collect dust in a cupboard or in storage, then you might be keen on a compact appliance that can serve multiple needs in one . That’s where this Bella Pro Series hybrid device comes in handy.



It’s a 4-slice convection toaster oven, but it’s also an air fryer for crisping up veggies and meats, plus it’ll dehydrate and rotisserie too. These usually sell for $150, but right now Best Buy is knocking $80 off the list price. It has a stellar 4.6-star rating from customers, so s eize the deal and sizzle up some tasty eats.

