It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

The Bella Pro Series Toaster/Air Fryer Hybrid Wonder Machine is Just $70

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
53
Save
Bella Pro Series Convection Toaster Oven/Air Fryer | $70 | Best Buy
Bella Pro Series Convection Toaster Oven/Air Fryer | $70 | Best Buy
Image: Bella
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Bella Pro Series Convection Toaster Oven/Air Fryer | $70 | Best Buy

If you (like me) have a long history of single-use kitchen devices that ultimately collect dust in a cupboard or in storage, then you might be keen on a compact appliance that can serve multiple needs in one. That’s where this Bella Pro Series hybrid device comes in handy.

It’s a 4-slice convection toaster oven, but it’s also an air fryer for crisping up veggies and meats, plus it’ll dehydrate and rotisserie too. These usually sell for $150, but right now Best Buy is knocking $80 off the list price. It has a stellar 4.6-star rating from customers, so seize the deal and sizzle up some tasty eats.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Click Here To Save on the All the Latest MacBooks and the Mac Mini
Click Here To Save on the All the Latest MacBooks and the Mac Mini

Share This Story

Get our newsletter