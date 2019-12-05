The Baby Yoda Funko Pop! Is Already Discounted On Amazon

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Baby Yoda Funko Pop! | $9 | Amazon

Discounted, he is.

If you freaked out two days ago when Funko rolled out a Pop! figure for Baby Yoda (A.K.A. The Child on The Mandalorian), you weren’t the only one. Amazon has price-matched Walmart and knocked $2 off the price of this Pop! Vinyl figure.

Advertisement

You can. now get the standard size Baby Yoda for $9. Just remember, patience is needed as this won’t ship until May 15, 2020.