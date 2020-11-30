It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo Is $400 off for Cyber Monday for All Your Drawing Needs

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Filed to:Blyber Weekend
Blyber WeekendKinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsCyber Monday DealsCyber MondayHoliday 2020
286
Save
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo | $1900 | Amazon
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo | $1900 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo | $1900 | Amazon

If you want to use a laptop in style, you can’t go further than the take ASUS has been showcasing this year.

Advertisement

The ZenBook Pro Duo is a unique design, with an extra screen between the display and the keyboard, which enables a user to use both of these with the included stylus pen, to better focus on those Photoshop projects.

At $400 off the price it’s at a great level for what it offers. From the 4K display to the latest Intel i7 CPU with 1TB NVMe SSD and 16GB DDR4 RAM, alongside a GeForce 2060 GPU, any needs will most likely be fulfilled with this machine.

Advertisement
Daryl Baxter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Thanks to Game Boost, These Backward Compatible PS4 Games Play Even Better on PS5

HP Has Serious Laptop, Desktop, and Monitor Bargains for Cyber Monday

Monday's Best Deals: Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Acer Nitro 5, Ugly Star Wars Sweaters, 4TB NVMe SSD, AA Batteries, and More

Where to Buy an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S