The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo Is $400 off for Cyber Monday for All Your Drawing Needs

If you want to use a laptop in style, you can’t go further than the take ASUS has been showcasing this year.

The ZenBook Pro Duo is a unique design, with an extra screen between the display and the keyboard, which enables a user to use both of these with the included stylus pen, to better focus on those Photoshop projects.

At $400 off the price it’s at a great level for what it offers. From the 4K display to the latest Intel i7 CPU with 1TB N VM e SSD and 16GB DDR4 RAM , alongside a GeForce 2060 GPU, any needs will most likely be fulfilled with this machine.