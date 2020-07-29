The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Has Art From the Latest Trilogy for $16, Lowest Price Ever

It's all consuming.
hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Hardcover | $16 | Amazon
No matter what you felt about how the Skywalker saga ended, Star Wars is still Star Wars, and this book with concept and production art from the final trilogy is a must-have for fans. That’s especially true with a massive discount at Amazon that brings it from $40 down to $16. This hardcover book has 256 pages of art and commentary from the creative team.

Go inside the creative process behind the most anticipated film of the century. The latest trilogy in the Star Wars film series brings the Skywalker Saga to a close and The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will take readers into the creative process behind visualizing the epic worlds, creatures, characters, costumes, weapons, and vehicles of the landmark conclusion more than 40 years in the making.

