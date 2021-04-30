The Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) for iPad Pro and Air is $26 off at Verizon

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) | $104 | Verizon



Like many Apple products, the Apple Pencil might seem weirdly expensive for what it is . After all, you can get any old touchscreen stylus for a fraction of the price , right? But the value comes through in the quality of the design, the incredible precision, and seriously smooth integration with Apple’s devices. It works brilliantly, and this current second-gen model snaps onto the side of the iPad Pro or latest iPad Air to wirelessly charge.



Right now, Verizon is offering $26 off the list price of the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen), knocking it down to $104. It’s just in time for pre-orders for the new 2021 iPad Pro models with the powerful M1 chip, but it also works with the existing 3rd/4th-gen 12.9” iPad Pro and all previous 11” Pro models, as well as the current 4th-gen iPad Air.

I actually just snagged this Apple Pencil alongside a blue iPad Air this week and am impressed at the effortless integration. In classic Apple fashion, it just works... and pretty spectacularly, at that . Note that you’ll need the first-gen Apple Pencil instead for the base iPad (6th-8th gen), 5th-gen iPad Mini, 3rd-gen iPad Air, and the older iPad Pro models not mentioned above.