The Antibacterial Brass Pen We All Need Right Now Is 30% Off

G2 Goods Antibacterial Brass Pen | $21 | Amazon | Promo code G23U8HG9

We’re all still jotting down handwritten notes, right? I know I am. But are you washing your hands after each jot? I think jot not. Silver lining: there’s a solution and it’s called the G2 antibacterial pen which is, the company says, “inherently microbial” since it’s made of brass. It’s also 30% off using the promo code G23U8HG9. That brings the total cost down to $21.



Its precision CNC-milled body, threading, and cap houses a refillable ink cartridge that’s handily swappable. It’s clean (in two ways!), simple, and you don’t really have to think about it beyond fawning over its rich and luxurious but tasteful, minimalist design. Dare to buy a pen this high-end and you’re bound not to get your hands dirty, no matter chicken-scratch your notes.