It's all consuming.
The Anker Soundcore Flare S+ Is 46% Off

Anker Soundcore Flare + | $70 | Amazon | Promo code AKALEXA6
Anker Soundcore Flare S+ | $70 | Amazon | Promo code AKALEXA6

Ready to play all your music out loud? The Anker Soundcore Flare S+ can deliver big booms of sound and can connect to your devices through Bluetooth, making it easier than ever to listen to the new Megan Thee Stallion EP. It’s 46% off, bringing the price down to $70, which is about $60 off the original list price. Grab this deal before it’s gone, just make sure to type in “AKALEXA6" at checkout!

