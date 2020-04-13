It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

The Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker is Down to $21

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
230
1
Save
Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker | $21 | Amazon | Promo code AKSPK3102
Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker | $21 | Amazon | Promo code AKSPK3102
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker | $21 | Amazon | Promo code AKSPK3102

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $21, which is $6 off the original sale price of $27. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking or even sunbathing in the backyard, this device is perfect for you. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all the barbecues you have to pass the time will be filled with dope music. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone! Just make sure to type in “AKSPK3102" at checkout.

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Boring or Not, ThinkPads Are Still the Laptops of My Dreams

Monday's Best Deals: Taotronics True Wireless Earbuds, Cooking Mama: Cookstar, Rosetta Stone Software, Customizable Face Masks, Facebook Portals, and More

Missed the Pre-Order Deals? You Can Still Play Resident Evil 3 on PC for $42, Exclusive Costumes Included

Get the Garmin Vivoactive 4S Watch for $270 and Learn So Much About Yourself