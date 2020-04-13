Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $21, which is $6 off the original sale price of $27. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking or even sunbathing in the backyard, this device is perfect for you. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all the barbecues you have to pass the time will be filled with dope music. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone! Just make sure to type in “AKSPK3102" at checkout.

