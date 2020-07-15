It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
The Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker is Down to $32

Ignacia
Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker | $32 | Amazon

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker is down to $32, which is $12 off the original sale price of $44. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking or even sunbathing in the backyard, this device is perfect for you. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all the barbecues you have to pass the time will be filled with dope music. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone!

