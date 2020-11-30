It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

The Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker is $30

Ignacia
 and Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon DealsBlyber WeekendCyber Monday DealsCyber MondayHoliday 2020
1.2K
2
Save
Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker | $30 | Amazon
Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker | $30 | Amazon
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker | $30 | Amazon

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $30. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking or even sunbathing in the backyard, this device is perfect for you. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all the barbecues you have to pass the time will be filled with dope music. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in May 2020 and updated with new information on 11/30/2020.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Your First Bag Free + up to $55 off Gift Subscriptions
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Where to Buy an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S

It’s Blyber Weekend

Twice Is Nice: Get Two 21" Desktop Monitors for $99

Sunday's Best Deals: AeroGarden Harvest, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Indoor Ceramic Heater, Ugly Star Wars Sweaters, 4TB NVMe SSD, AA Batteries, and More