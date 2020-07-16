The Anker Roav DashCam Duo Records the Road and Cockpit Simultaneously for $90

Anker Roav DashCam Duo Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Anker Roav DashCam Duo | $90 | Amazon

Perfect for Uber drivers or your own amateur episode of Carpool Karaoke, the Roav DashCam Duo by Anker is now just $90 at Amazon, a 31% discount. This two-way camera has strong night time performance and records both the front of the road and the cockpit of your car.

It has all the bells and whistles, including built-in GPS for tracking your trips, collision detection with a 30-second total buffer, and parking mode, which snaps a quick recording anytime something comes within view of the 1080p wide-angle cameras.