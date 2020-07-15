The Anker PowerWave Stand is a Low $18

Anker PowerW ave Stand ANKERWT24 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Anker PowerW ave Stand | $18 | Amazon | Promo code ANKERWT24



I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore. The Anker PowerW ave charging stand is down to $18, with the code “ANKERWT24.”

You can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge—It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab it before it is gone!

