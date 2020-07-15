It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

The Anker PowerWave Stand is a Low $18

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Anker
AnkerAmazonAmazon DealsKinja DealsDeals
195
Save
Anker PowerWave Stand | $18 | Amazon | Promo code ANKERWT24
Anker PowerWave Stand | $18 | Amazon | Promo code ANKERWT24
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker PowerWave Stand | $18 | Amazon | Promo code ANKERWT24

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore. The Anker PowerWave charging stand is down to $18, with the code “ANKERWT24.”

Advertisement

You can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge—It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab it before it is gone!

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Borderlands 3 (Xbox One)
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save $24 on This Adorable Batgirl Figure Designed by Chrissie Zullo

Save Big on Games and Accessories in Today’s Best PlayStation Deals

Furniture, Fashion, and Household Goods: Today’s Best Walmart Deals

Now $15, AUKEY's 10W Wireless Charging Pad Has Three Coils for Fiddle-Free Placement