It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Anker PowerWave Pad & Stand Combo Is a Decent $23

Ignacia
 and Quentyn Kennemer
Kinja Deals
Anker PowerWave Pad &amp; Stand | $23 | Amazon
Anker PowerWave Pad & Stand | $23 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Anker PowerWave Pad & Stand | $23 | Amazon

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore. The Anker Powerwave charging pad and charging stand are grouped in one package for $23, no code necessary.

You can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

This article was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 4/29/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/22/2020.

Ignacia

Quentyn Kennemer

