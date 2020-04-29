It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Anker PowerWave Pad & Stand Combo Is a Decent $20

Ignacia
Anker PowerWave Pad &amp; Stand | $20 | Amazon | Promo code W18B2524

Anker PowerWave Pad & Stand | $20 | Amazon | Promo code W18B2524
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Anker PowerWave Pad & Stand | $20 | Amazon | Promo code W18B2524

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore.

The Anker Powerwave charging pad and charging stand have come through at a low price of $20 with a promo code, so you can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, NYC and Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

