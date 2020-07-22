It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

The Anker PowerWave II Charging Pad Is Only $21

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
232
Save
Anker PowerWave II Charging Pad | $21 | Amazon | Promo code ANKERB19
Anker PowerWave II Charging Pad | $21 | Amazon | Promo code ANKERB19
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker PowerWave II Charging Pad | $21 | Amazon | Promo code ANKERB19

The new Anker PowerWave II Charging Pad has come through at a low price of $21 with the promo code “ANKERB19", so you can charge iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab it before it’s gone!

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Life Will Succ Less With This $16 Plant Pack

Now $70 off, Bose QuietComfort 35 II ANC Headphones Will Set You Free From Noisy Neighbors Once and for All

The Five Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders and Repeaters, According to Our Readers

Wednesday's Best Deals: Anker Bluetooth Speaker, 1More ColorBuds, Shenmue III, NeoGeo Mini, Kyoku Nakiri Knife, Ray-Ban Sunglasses, Dash Air Fryer, and More