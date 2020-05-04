The Anker Nebula Prizm Projector Is 38% Off

Nebula Prizm II Projector Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Nebula Prizm II Projector | $160 | Amazon | Promo code ILOVEMON



More time inside means you can finally take some time and build the home theatre you’ve always wanted. With the Nebula Prizm II Projector, which is only $160 (down from the original $260 list price), you can do just that. You can project up to a 120-inch image on any flat wall you have, plus it comes with a built-in speaker so you can enjoy those action movies with the boom you’re used to. This projector also comes with an HDMI cord as well as a carrying case so when quarantine is finally lifted, you can bring it over to your friend’s place to enjoy. Grab this before it’s gone!

