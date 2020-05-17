It's all consuming.
The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Guide Can Be Ordered Again

Elizabeth Henges
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Official Companion Guide | $30 | Amazon

If you’re an Animal Crossing fan, you’ve probably been looking forward to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Official Companion Guide. This book from Future Press is practically an encyclopedia for the game, but it was delayed for a while (no doubt because of COVID), and then eventually sold out. However, you can now order the $30 guide again! It’s still listed as out of stock, but if you’re more patient than the Amazon users that review bombed the page, you can order now and get a copy as soon as it’s back in stock.

