The Amazon Fire TV Stick Is Down to $30

Amazon Fire Stick Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Amazon Fire Stick | $30 | Amazon



Amazon’s Fire Stick is a great little streaming dongle with all of the power of Alexa at its disposal, and it’s down to $30 on Amazon. It’s not the new model with 4K and HDR support, but for a bedroom TV, it’s probably all you need. Not to mention, you get a year’s subscription to Food Network at no additional cost, which means you can learn new recipes and improve your cooking skills. Grab one of these before they’re gone!