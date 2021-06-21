The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Is Down to $25

Amazon Fire Stick 4K | $25 | Amazon



Amazon’s Fire Stick 4K is a great little streaming dongle with all of the power of Alexa at its disposal, and it’s down to $25 on Amazon. This device has loads of apps to watch all your favorite movies and shows. Not to mention, you get a year’s subscription to Food Network at no additional cost, which means you can learn new recipes and improve your cooking skills. Grab one of these before they’re gone!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 6/21/2021.