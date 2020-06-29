It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Amazon Echo Glow is the Coolest Nightlight Ever, Now $5 off

Quentyn Kennemer
Amazon Echo Glow | $25 | Amazon
Amazon Echo Glow | $25 | Amazon

With the Amazon Echo Glow, you can set up custom lighting routines to have the multi-colored RGB lamp add fun and order to your kids’ routine. You can use it as a countdown timer, a bedtime or “get your ass up and dressed for school” signaler, and even have Alexa start up a light show for some mid-day dance breaks. And no one says you have to be a kid to use it. (Don’t worry, we don’t judge.) It’s only $25 after a respectable $5 discount.

